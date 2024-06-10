Luka Doncic has triple-double, but turnovers riddle Dallas Mavericks' hobbled star

BOSTON — Luka Doncic took just two shots in the third quarter, didn’t score in the fourth quarter until 1:15 remained in the game, and scored just nine points in the second half and three in the fourth quarter.

Yes, the Dallas Mavericks' All-NBA guard recorded his first NBA Finals triple-double with 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, but he also had eight turnovers and was 4-for-8 on free throws in Boston’s 105-98 victory against Dallas in Game 2 on Sunday.

“My turnovers and my missed free throws cost us the game,” Doncic said. “So, I've got to do way better in those two categories.”

Doncic had his second consecutive Finals game with at least 30 points, but he is also playing with injuries. He has dealt with a sore left ankle and a sprained right knee for much of the playoffs and was downgraded to questionable for Game 2 after adding a bruised chest to his maladies.

He said he injured his chest taking a charge in Game 1, but called himself OK and well enough to play. But a majority of shots were outside the paint, including several step-back, fadeaway jumpers.

Luka Doncic (77) dribbles the ball against the Boston Celtics' Payton Pritchard during Game 2.

“He was great,” Mavs coach Jason Kidd said. “No matter what he says, that's just who he is. He's a leader. It's not all on him. It's a team. We win as a team, and we lose as a team.

“So, he put us in a position. He was really good tonight. Unfortunately, we just couldn't get over the hump. I thought our defense was really, really good. We've just got to take care of the ball. There's too many turnovers that gave them points, and then also being able to score the ball, and right now, we've got to find someone to join Luka and Ky in that scoring category.”

Doncic’s stats in two Finals games look good: 31 points, 10.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 51.1% from the field and 38.1% on 3-pointers. He’s also shooting just 46.2% on free throws and committing 6.0 turnovers per game.

The Mavericks’ potent offense has been held under 100 points in both Finals games, and the Mavs are just 24.5% on 3-pointers. Kyrie Irving is shooting 35.1% from the field and is 0-for-8 on 3-pointers. In Game 2, the Mavs were 16-for-24 on free throws and committed 15 turnovers leading to 21 Celtics points.

“We've got to make shots, we've got to make free throws and less turnovers,” Doncic said. “Those three things I think are the key for a win.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Luka Doncic has NBA Finals triple-double while playing with injuries