Luka Doncic shows maturity in responding to criticism with terrific NBA Finals Game 4

DALLAS — The two days from the end of Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday to the start of Game 4 were unkind to Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

The criticism of his game, especially his defense and officiating complaints, dominated the conversation, at least from Dallas’ side as Boston jumped to a 3-0 series lead.

Before Game 4, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd defended his All-NBA guard, calling the criticism “unfair or unwarranted.”

“No one in this room is perfect, right. So, like, give my man a break. Let him play the game,” Kidd pleaded.

Doncic responded when the Mavericks needed him most, with their season on the line and the Celtics trying to win their 18th championship.

MORE: 76ers star Joel Embiid crashes NBA Finals and makes rooting interest clear: 'I hate Boston'

ANALYSIS: Biggest NBA Finals blowouts: Where Mavericks' Game 4 demolition of Celtics ranks

Doncic scored 25 of his 29 points in the first half and added five rebounds, five assists and three steals in Dallas' dominating 122-84 victory Friday, forcing Game 5.

The Celtics lead the series 3-1 and were stung by Doncic early in Game 4. He had 13 points in the first quarter and 12 in the second as Dallas turned an 11-10 deficit into a 50-25 lead. The Mavericks didn’t give the Celtics a sliver of hope, increasing their lead until they were ahead 115-67.

“We were locked in, especially on the defense end,” Doncic said. “We played with pace. … I'm here to help them (teammates) in every way I can. We just got to play like that.”

Doncic received a pain-killing shot for his bruised chest before Game 4, he told ESPN. He had his best all-around game of the series, and the Mavericks were 30 points better than Boston with Doncic on the court.

He hit 12-for-26 from the field but a masterful 12-for-18 inside the 3-point line – 22 of his points were inside the paint, including 10 points at the rim.

"He made a few people eat their words in a healthy way, I'll say that, in a healthy way," Mavs guard Kyrie Irving said. "I don't want to curse up here or anything like that, get into any unnecessary beef, right, between us, those players and the media.

"This is his first opportunity and first taste of what it's like to be on this stage, and to not play up to your capabilities or be out there toward the end of the game where every mistake is magnified. When every mistake is magnified, there is going to be a response. That's your guys' job to give us your criticism. We go home and deal with it in a healthy way hopefully."

Doncic is aware of the criticism, but he relayed that Kidd did not say anything to him about it nor did he say he was aware of Kidd’s pregame defense.

“He didn't say anything to me specifically,” Doncic said. “But that speaks a lot about him. He always has players' backs. He always supports us. That's a big thing, to have a coach like that.”

Doncic averages 29.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.5 steals and 4.0 turnovers and shoots 47% from the field and 25% on 3s against the Celtics.

Some criticism is warranted. Doncic needs to improve his defense and curtail his complaints directed at referees. He fouled out of Game 3 with 4:12 remaining in a three-point game. Mavs rookie Dereck Lively II implored Doncic to leave the refs alone.

“Only thing I told him, ‘Look, going out there, first two times you get fouled, don't say nothing to the refs. That's all I got. Just please don't do that, and I'll make sure you get open, make sure you're going be comfortable on the offensive and defensive end,’ ” said Lively, who had 11 points and 12 rebounds and become just the second 20-year-old to have multiple double-doubles, joining Magic Johnson.

“So just knowing that whenever he is going out there playing defense and he's locked in on defense, he just makes everything fall into place better on the offensive end.”

Kidd tried to point the finger at the media saying, “you've got to say something crazy to get a new contract, or likes, or clicks.”

Kidd continued his support of Doncic after the game. “He was Luka. He's been Luka,” Kidd said. “There wasn't a different Luka out there. He played at a high level. He was great. He's been great. He's one of the best players in the world. As much as we want to criticize, he's a hell of a player.”

Follow NBA reporter Jeff Zillgitt on social media @JeffZillgitt

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA Finals: Luka Doncic Game 4 performance silences critics