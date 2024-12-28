Luka Dončić is latest high-profile athlete whose home is burglarized, Dallas police confirm

Approximately $30,000 in jewelry was stolen from the Mavericks star's home

Luka Dončić is the latest high-profile sports star to have his home burglarized in what's become a disturbingly prevalent trend among wealthy professional athletes.

The break-in at the Dallas Mavericks guard's home occurred Friday night, according to Dončić's business manager.

"No one was home at the time, and thankfully Luka and his family are safe," Lara Beth Seager told ESPN. "Luka has filed a police report, and an investigation is ongoing."

However, approximately $30,000 in jewelry was stolen, according to a police report seen by the Dallas Morning News. The police report also indicated that someone broke the master bathroom window of Dončić's home and the burglary occurred between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Private security was watching the residence.

The Mavericks began a four-game road trip with Friday's 98–89 win over the Phoenix Suns that included a fight and three ejections. The team will play three more road games from Dec. 28 to Jan. 1.

Luka Doncic went back to the locker room after an apparent injury on this play. pic.twitter.com/R8xlcLdeHQ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 25, 2024

However, Dončić was not with the team for Friday's game because he is recovering from a left calf injury suffered in Wednesday's 105–99 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The five-time All-Star is expected to be sidelined for at least a month.

In November, the NBA issued a warning to players recommending an increase in home security after the homes of the Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis and Mike Conley Jr. of the Minnesota Timberwolves were burglarized.

The league memo informed teams and players that the FBI connected recent high-profile burglaries — which also involved NFL stars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Joe Burrow — to "transnational South American theft groups."

The FBI warned that the groups are "reportedly well-organized, sophisticated rings that incorporate advanced techniques and technologies, including pre-surveillance, drones and signal-jamming devices," according to the Associated Press.

NBA teams and players were told that theft rings were "primarily focused on cash and items that can be resold on the black market, such as jewelry, watches and luxury bags." The NBA's warning followed a security alert from the NFL to teams and players after Kelce reportedly had $20,000 stolen from his home.