Luka Doncic injury update: Dallas Mavericks star expected to miss time with calf strain

The Dallas Mavericks may be without Luka Doncic for an extended period of time.

Doncic exited the Mavericks’ 105-99 Christmas Day loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter. With the Mavericks trailing 48-38 with 2:55 remaining in the first half, Doncic appeared to suffer a non-contact leg injury. He limped to the sideline as play continued and headed back to the locker room. The Mavericks ruled him out for the remainder of the contest with a left calf strain.

Doncic may be out longer than expected. According to ESPN, Dallas is preparing for Doncic to miss “an extended period of time” with the calf injury. Doncic reportedly exited American Airlines Center on crutches and will undergo an MRI on Thursday.

ESPN reported early Friday morning that Doncic will be reevaluated in one month.

Luka Doncic appeared to have suffered a non-contact leg injury on this play.



Doncic is averaging 28.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.1 assists in 21 games this season.

