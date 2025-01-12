Luka Doncic ineligible for MVP award

.

Luka Doncic won’t be in the lineup for the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon against the Denver Nuggets, which is no surprise since he’s sidelined with a left calf strain for at least the next two weeks. It marks Doncic’s 17th missed game of the season, which ends his streak of five consecutive appearances on an All-NBA first team and makes him ineligible for the MVP award. Doncic joins a growing list of stars who will not meet the NBA’s 65-game requirement for awards, including Kawhi Leonard, Joel Embiid, Zion Williamson, Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren. “I think that’s just part of the nature right now with the way the rules are set up,” said Mavericks coach Jason Kidd. “When you have a severe injury, it can knock you out of that, but we know that he’s one of the best players. He’s always mentioned as an MVP candidate.”

Source: Dallas Morning News

Despite missing out on NBA honors this season, Doncic remains eligible to sign a supermax extension with the Mavericks in the offseason since he earned All-NBA honors in 2023 and 2024. The Mavericks are currently fifth in the Western Conference with two key matchups against the fourth-place Nuggets on Sunday and Tuesday. There are seeding implications with the two-game series. Dallas can win the season series 3-1 with two wins, split the season series with a win and a loss, and lose the season series to Denver with two losses. -via Dallas Morning News / January 12, 2025

