Luka Doncic bounces back, helps Mavericks hand Thunder first loss of NBA playoffs

Following Dallas' blowout loss to Oklahoma City in Game 1 on Tuesday, Luka Doncic was asked what caused him to struggle and finish with a playoff-low 19 points.

Was it his sprained right knee? Was it the smothering defense of Lu Dort? Was it fatigue from a six-game series against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round?

Whatever it was, Doncic had no interest in sharing.

"Who cares?" Doncic replied with a shrug. "We lost. ... I've got to be better."

Doncic was much better in Game 2 on Thursday.

Dallas earned a 119-110 road win over OKC to even the Western Conference semifinals series at 1-1. Doncic led the charge with 29 points and 10 rebounds, and he helped secure the victory in the closing moments.

Luka Doncic scored 29 points in the Mavericks' Game 2 win over the Thunder.

After OKC trailed by 10 points entering the fourth quarter, a reverse layup by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander trimmed the deficit to five and brought the Paycom Center crowd to its feet.

But Doncic quickly silenced it. He barreled in the lane and outmuscled Dort, who fell to the floor. Doncic then kissed the ball off the glass for the bucket.

This marks the first loss of the playoffs for OKC, which swept New Orleans in the opening round. Game 3 is set for 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday in Dallas (ABC).

Here are some other takeaways from Game 2

Dallas makes OKC pay on open 3-pointers

Doncic didn't even have to dribble the basketball to draw OKC's attention.

As soon as the star guard caught a pass on the right wing late in the second quarter, he had Jalen Williams' hand in his face. Then came Gilgeous-Alexander, who sprinted toward Doncic with his hands in the air.

Doncic calmly passed the ball to Derrick Jones Jr., who swung it to Josh Green for an open 3-pointer in the corner that found the bottom of the net.

Dallas struggled to make OKC pay for double-teaming Doncic in Game 1. The Mavericks only went 12 for 35 from deep (34.3%) despite getting plenty of open looks from kickouts.

But Dallas found its range on Thursday. It went 18 for 37 (48.6%) from behind the arc.

Story continues

Josh Giddey continues struggles this series

After not starting following halftime, Giddey checked into the game with 4:21 left in the third quarter.

The third-year guard then received a pass at the top of the arc on OKC's next possession and tried to find Gilgeous-Alexander.

But the ball went past Gilgeous-Alexander and into the hands of Kyrie Irving, who fed Tim Hardaway Jr. for an easy layup on the other end. Giddey checked out of the game two minutes later.

That marked the end of Giddey's night. He finished with eight points in 11 minutes and a plus/minus of -20.

Giddey continues to get played off the floor in the series. He scored two points in 17 minutes in Game 1, and he finished with a plus/minus of -7.

Fortunately for OKC, it has a wealth of replacement options on the bench. It can turn to Aaron Wiggins or Isaiah Joe for more shooting. It can turn to Cason Wallace for more defense. It can turn to Jaylin Williams for more size.

None of those players are as strong of a facilitator as Giddey. But as long as he continues to struggle, OKC will continue to look to its bench for solutions.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks tie series with Oklahoma City Thunder