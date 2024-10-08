Luis Tiant, Red Sox Hall of Famer known as 'El Tiante,' dies at 83

Tiant won 229 games with six teams in his 19-year MLB career.

UNDATED: Pitcher Luis Tiant #23 of the Boston Red Sox poses for a portrait. Tiant played for the Red Sox from 1971-1978. (Photo by MLB via Getty Images)

Luis Tiant, who pitched for six teams over a 19-year MLB career, has died. He was 83.

"El Tiante" as he was known, was a three-time All-Star and won 229 games with the Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates, and California Angels.

Tiant was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 1997.

Rest easy, El Tiante



Luis Tiant

