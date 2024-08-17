Luis Severino tosses complete game shutout as Mets secure series victory with win over Marlins

NEW YORK — Luis Severino was untouchable on Saturday.

The right-hander tossed a complete game shutout in the New York Mets 4-0 win over the Miami Marlins to secure a series victory. Severino allowed just four hits and one walk while striking out eight in his best performance of the season. He becomes the first Met to throw a complete game shutout since Jacob deGrom in 2021.

It’s the first time the veteran has gone the distance since May 2, 2019 as a member of the New York Yankees when he shut out the Houston Astros. The 30-year-old lowered his season ERA to 3.91.

While not much offense was required, the Mets’ lineup set the tone from the very first at-bat.

In the bottom of the first, leadoff hitter Francisco Lindor walloped his 24th homer of the year to right center field and the Amazins never looked back. Lindor tallied two hits and a walk on the afternoon raising his season OPS to .810.

Pete Alonso joined in on the fun in the bottom of the third smashing his 27th homer of the season giving the Mets a 2-0 lead. Mark Vientos continued his breakout season adding an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth giving the club a 4-0 lead.

All of the Mets’ damage was accounted to starter Max Meyer who tossed four innings allowing four earned runs. Skip Schumaker’s bullpen, however, was untouched. The Marlins’ stable combined for four scoreless innings once Meyer was removed from the game.

However, Severino’s dominance makes their performance a mere footnote.

Now Carlos Mendoza will turn the ball over to Paul Blackburn on Sunday to complete the sweep. Valente Bellozo will toe the slab for the Marlins to try and salvage the series.

____