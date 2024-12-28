Luis Díaz: The Key to Liverpool’s Attack Against West Ham?

Should Luis Díaz be the Reds’ Centre Forward?

Following Liverpool’s important Boxing Day victory over Leicester City, the Premier League schedule quickly shifts to Sunday, where the Reds will travel to East London to face West Ham, who are looking to improve from their poor start to the season. The Hammers enter this match after a win at Southampton, following two draws—one at home against Brighton and another away to Bournemouth.

As consistency finally begins to build under David Moyes’ successor, Julen Lopetegui, this represents a challenging moment for Liverpool as they head to the London Stadium. With Arsenal closing the gap on Liverpool to six points (having played a game more), securing maximum points in this crucial Super Sunday clash becomes even more urgent.

One positive in Luis Diaz playing through the middle is that he gets to arrive in many situations with dynamic superiority. He’s not stationary waiting for the ball to come to him, but rather gets to come behind the ball and pick up momentum for his actions, which suits him. — WhattaHit (@WhattaHit) December 22, 2024

How Should Arne Slot Overcome West Ham?

With Liverpool’s Hungarian captain, Dominik Szoboszlai, serving a one-match ban after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season against Leicester, the central energy and pressing he usually provides will need to come from other sources. The midfield trio of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Curtis Jones will likely be retained for this difficult away fixture. Meanwhile, the in-form pair of Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah will occupy the wide positions, leaving the centre-forward position as the key area of concern in the final third.

Following an uninspiring performance on Boxing Day, Uruguayan striker Darwin Núñez is expected to be dropped from the starting eleven. This will leave Arne Slot to decide among three alternatives. After recovering from injury, Federico Chiesa is a viable option, while Diogo Jota has gradually built up his match fitness, making him ready for a start. Both international stars have the experience and ability to excel in the centre-forward role.

A few weeks ago, I would have immediately assumed that Diogo Jota, the Portuguese forward, would be the first choice to return to the starting lineup. However, the emergence of the energetic attacker Luis Díaz in the false nine position has changed my expectations. After a solid performance against Spurs in the thrilling 3-6 win at White Hart Lane, Díaz was rested in midweek to prepare for Liverpool’s trip to the capital. With eleven goals and three assists in twenty games this season, the 27-year-old has effectively reinvented himself as a central striker on the big stage.

He has played this role against formidable teams like Bayer Leverkusen, Real Madrid, and Spurs, indicating a desire to pit the versatile forward against established competition. Although West Ham may not be as strong as those teams, their home advantage and revitalized form suggest that a rested Luis Díaz could be an ideal choice for Liverpool’s next Premier League match.

Cody Gakpo is averaging a goal contribution every 98 minutes this season. Luis Diaz is averaging a goal contribution every 111 minutes this season Mo Salah is averaging a goal contribution every 59 minutes this season — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) December 26, 2024

What About Diogo Jota?

Diogo Jota, the former Wolves man, represents an effective in-game option at this stage, given that he is one of the club’s most naturally gifted goal-scorers. While his limitations in pressing and ball-carrying can sometimes restrict his involvement outside the opponent’s penalty area, the relentless work rate and unpredictable nature of his teammate Luis Díaz create a complementary dynamic that would make for an excellent starting role, as well as strategic in-game adjustments.

With Brentford set to host Arsenal on Wednesday evening, there must be a full-blooded desire to create a nine-point gap from the North London team. That London Derby must be undertaken with maximum pressure applied to Mikel Arteta’s men, as well as Chelsea and their away day at Ipswich on Monday.