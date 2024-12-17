Lucas Paqueta addresses West Ham future after cryptic social media post

West Ham star Lucas Paqueta posted a cryptic message on social media just before their draw with Bournemouth on Monday night.

The Brazilian international scored a late penalty against the Cherries to hand the Hammers an 87th-minute lead but Julen Lopetegui’s side proved unable to hang on.

Bournemouth forward Enes Unal would respond three minutes later with a brilliant free-kick, denying the Irons a second consecutive victory following last week’s 2-1 win over Wolves.

Paqueta, who celebrated scoring his spot-kick by kissing the West Ham badge, posted on social media platform X before the game.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a return to boyhood club Flamengo and quoted a song from Brazilian gospel duo Jefferson and Suellen called Vem Me Busca.

The lyrics Paqueta posted translate as: “I’m not from here, I will return home, he comes to get me and with him I will go.”

Eu não sou daqui

Pra casa voltarei

Ele vem me buscar e com ele eu iriei!

🙏🏽🙌🏽🎶 — Lucas Paquetá (@LucasPaqueta97) December 16, 2024

In May, Paqueta was charged by the Football Association with alleged breaches of FA Rules E5 and F3 for spot-fixing, allegedly earning deliberate bookings in four Premier League games. He is also under investigation in Brazil but protests his innocence in both countries.

Speaking after the game, however, the former Lyon star talked of how much he was enjoying life at the club.

“I love to play here for West Ham,” he told the club’s in-house media channel.

“I love the fans, I try to improve with the coach.”

West Ham are back in action on Saturday when they host Brighton.