Lucas Bahdi stuns Ashton Sylve with shocking knockout of the year candidate

After trailing for most of the fight, Lucas Bahdi suddenly pulled out an incredible KO to keep his perfect record intact on Saturday night. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Lucas “Prince” Bahdi seemed well on his way to losing the first fight of his career on Saturday night on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry undercard.

Yet just like that, in the sixth round of the bout at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Bahdi somehow managed to pull out what could go down as the best knockout of the year.

Bahdi, after losing just about every minute of the matchup until that point, landed two quick shots and a perfect left hook to completely stun Ashton Sylve, who dropped straight down in the middle of the mat. That prompted a massive celebration in the ring. Just watch:

WHAT. A. KNOCKOUT. 🥊💣#PaulPerry | July 20 | Live on DAZN: Click link in bio to buy pic.twitter.com/bzEoHjz86D — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 21, 2024

Jake Paul's top prospect Ashton Sylve was knocked out by underdog Lucas Bahdi 😲 #PaulPerry



(via @DAZNBoxing) pic.twitter.com/SQn7RD3sTs — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 21, 2024

Sylve was down for quite some time as medical staff tended to him, which made for a brief scary scene inside the arena. Eventually, Sylve moved to a stool in the ring before he congratulated Bahdi and walked off the floor under his own power. The loss was the first of Sylve’s career. He entered the night 11-0 record with 9 KOs.

Bahdi is now 17-0, and all but two of his wins have come via knockout. He most recently beat Jose Luis Rodriguez last month via TKO in Canada.

The Bahdi-Sylve 10-round lightweight battle came ahead of Paul’s match with Perry, which was scheduled after Paul’s fight with Mike Tyson was cancelled. That bout was pushed to November at AT&T Stadium in Arlington after Tyson, 58, experienced a health issue on a flight earlier this year.