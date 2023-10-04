LSU's Greg Brooks Jr. diagnosed with rare brain cancer: 'We have a long road ahead'

LSU football safety Greg Brooks Jr. has been diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.

Brooks underwent emergency surgery to remove a "large brain tumor" in late September and biopsy tests revealed that he has medulloblastoma, the university announced on Wednesday. According to Mayo Clinic, medulloblastoma is a cancerous tumor that starts in the cerebellum, the lower back part of the brain that coordinates muscle coordination, balance and movement.

“For the last three weeks, Greg has been recovering from an extensive surgery to remove a brain tumor that was located between his cerebellum and brainstem,” said Catherine O’Neal, Chief Medical Officer at Our Lady of the Lake Health in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “The surgery was successful in removing the tumor, and there is no evidence that the cancer has spread."

Although Brooks' "speech and ability to communicate has been impacted" by the cancer, O'Neal said he's "responsive and working daily with physical therapy." Brooks faces "months of intensive rehabilitation," she adds.

Last month, Kelly told reporters that Brooks got an MRI after experiencing dizziness from vertigo, which he's been dealing with throughout the preseason. "The vertigo was just a symptom of what was obviously a larger issue," Kelly said. The MRI revealed Brooks had a brain tumor and further testing determined he had cancer.

"We have a long road ahead and are appreciative of the support from our LSU family and Tiger fans," the Brooks family said in a statement released by LSU on Wednesday. "Greg is a warrior! Please continue to keep Keep No. 3 and our entire family in your prayers."

The Tiger Athletic Foundation established the Greg Brooks Jr. Victory Fund to raise money for Brooks' medical expenses, including "treatment, medicine, therapy, travel, and more," the fund states.

"Victories are rarely achieved alone, which is why we’re calling on fans from around the world to rally behind The Greg Brooks Victory Fund," LSU President William F. Tate IV said. Head coach Brian Kelly added, "We ask that you help the Brooks family and support the fund as he continues in the journey ahead."

Brooks, who was voted team captain, started two games at safety for LSU this season, recording eight tackles and two passes defended. He last appeared in the Tigers' 72-10 win over Grambling on Sept. 9, but was unavailable during LSU's wins over Mississippi State and Arkansas, in addition to last week's loss to Ole Miss.

Brooks, a Louisiana native, transferred to LSU in 2022. He spent the first three years of his collegiate career at Arkansas from 2019 to 2022. "We're all with him for the battle!" Arkansas football wrote on X.

"Greg was a wonderful kid when he was here and did a great job for us," Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said last month. "Greg was a wonderful kid when he was here and did a great job for us."

