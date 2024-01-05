LSU's 'Dress Like Kim Mulkey' night had fans channeling Tigers women's basketball coach

No one stands out in the world of women's basketball quite like LSU Tigers coach Kim Mulkey. The third-year LSU coach is as notable for her outspokenness as she is for her sense of fashion.

That didn't stop fans of the LSU women's basketball team from trying to emulate Mulkey's sartorial choices on Thursday, which the team dubbed "Dress Like Kim Mulkey" night. They arrived in droves sporting similar looks as the LSU coach for the team's SEC opener vs. Missouri (which LSU won 92-72).

Here's a look at some of the best looks from Thursday's game. The results were, as one might imagine, spectacular:

Dress like Kim Mulkey night at @LSUwbkb 😅 pic.twitter.com/RLWQ5j3SCd — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 5, 2024

For her part, Mulkey did not sound enthused at the idea of a "Dress Like Kim Mulkey" night when asked about it on Wednesday. She said at the time that she had only just heard about the promotion and, had she been in charge of marketing, she would have suggested something instead for her players.

Regardless, the LSU coach did have fun at her own expense, saying, "They better have lots of wrinkles, lots of gray hair ... and I guess sequins, right?"

Tomorrow night, LSU Women's Basketball opens up SEC play with "Dress like Kim Mulkey" night. The 61 year old fashion icon shared the decision was made without consulting her.



"Look like Kim Mulkey night or something? That's a scary a** thought" pic.twitter.com/Tq4skqsgh4 — Pat Timlin (@pat_timlin) January 3, 2024

Missouri women's basketball coach Robin Pingeton also spoke about the promotion after the game. She said that had she known about it sooner, she might have taken part in the festivities.

Via The Advertiser's Cory Diaz:

I asked Pingeton about #LSU’s promo tonight “Dress like Kim Mulkey.”



She said if she had known about the promo sooner, she might would’ve bought a wig and some flashy clothes to create some excitement: pic.twitter.com/h7bcI8t84P — Cory Diaz (@ByCoryDiaz) January 5, 2024

