LSU WR Kyren Lacy reportedly wanted on charges of negligent homicide and hit-and-run

Kyren Lacy was LSU's second-leading receiver in 2024. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Louisiana State Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man named Kyren Lacy on accusations of negligent homicide and a felony hit-and-run. Per WAFB and TMZ, the Lacy named in the report is the LSU wide receiver.

According to a report from the LSP, Lacy is accused of speeding from the scene of a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 20 on Dec. 17. The crash killed 78-year-old Herman Hall and injured two others. The LSP said that it determined that Lacy was the driver of the car after a post-crash investigation and obtained an arrest warrant in his name.

The Thibodaux, Louisiana native recently finished his fifth season of college football and turned 24 on Dec. 27.

From the LSP’s release:

The investigation revealed that the crash occurred as a 2023 Dodge Charger was traveling south on LA Hwy 20. The driver of the Dodge, later identified as 24-year-old Kyren Lacy of Thibodaux, recklessly passed multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed by crossing the centerline and entering the northbound lane while in a designated No-Passing Zone. As Lacy was illegally passing the other vehicles, the driver of a northbound pickup truck abruptly braked and swerved to the right to avoid a head-on collision with the approaching Dodge. Traveling behind the pickup was a 2017 Kia Cadenza whose driver swerved left to avoid the on coming Dodge Charger. As the Kia Cadenza took evasive action to avoid impact with the Dodge, it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2017 Kia Sorento. Following the crash, Lacy drove around the crash scene and fled south on LA Hwy 20 without stopping to render aid, call emergency services, or report his involvement in the crash. Troop C was later notified that Hall, who was a passenger in the Kia Sorrento, succumbed to his injuries from the crash after being transported to a hospital for treatment.

Agent Rocky Arceneaux released a statement saying that Lacy is cooperating with authorities on their investigation.

"We are aware of the allegations that have been made regarding Kyren Lacy, and we want to take this opportunity to address them," Arceneaux wrote. "First and foremost, Kyren is cooperating with the authorities. We strongly believe the facts will ultimately demonstrate the truth, but we respect the need for a full and thorough investigation.

"We recognize the concern and questions that may arise from these recent allegations. To anyone impacted, directly or indirectly, we want to assure that this matter is being taken very seriously, and we are committed to resolving it responsibly."

Lacy declared for the 2025 NFL Draft on Dec. 19, two days after the crash, and skipped LSU’s Texas Bowl win against Baylor. Louisiana State Police said that they have been in contact with Lacy and his attorneys about the receiver turning himself in to police.

Lacy spent three seasons at LSU after starting his college career at Louisiana. He broke out over the past two seasons, with 30 catches for 558 yards and seven TDs in 2023. In 2024, Lacy had 58 catches for 866 yards and nine touchdowns. He was LSU’s second-leading WR in yards and had a team-leading nine touchdown catches.