LSU outlasts South Carolina to end Gamecocks’ run in Hoover at SEC Tournament

It is rare in our 21st-century era of society with cellphones and social media that we still experience mass confusion.

But on Saturday afternoon in LSU’s 12-11 victory in the SEC Tournament semifinals, South Carolina’s Blake Jackson stole home with two outs in the top of the 10th inning and, well, it took 18 minutes for another pitch to be thrown.

Fourteen minutes of replays and umpire huddles and a coaching ejection and absolutely no clarification by the umpires to the folks inside Hoover Met or to the TV crew.

To everyone inside the ballpark, the confusion made no sense. Jackson tried to steal home. LSU pitcher Griffin Herring saw the attempt, threw home and Tigers catcher Brady Neal tagged out Jackson three feet in front of the plate.

Then South Carolina coach Mark Kingston hopped out of the dugout to talk with the umps. He said something convincing enough to get the four men in blue polos to huddle up. A few minutes later, with no word given to the public, LSU coach Jay Johnson ran up to the umps livid and was quickly ejected.

Shortly after, Kingston walked back to his dugout. He said a few words to Jackson then gave him a fist bump. Jackson exploded in excitement, hopping around the dirt, celebrating with his teammates as he urged the fans to get louder.

That was at 4:11 p.m. local time.

Still, no one knew what happened. Eventually at 4:20 p.m., the official scorer told those in the press box that Jackson scored because of a balk and that the batter, Parker Noland, would advance to first on catcher’s interference.

South Carolina led 11-10 on one of the most generous calls you’ll ever see.

And it was all for naught because in the bottom of the 10th inning, LSU’s Steven Milam blasted a two-run walk-off home run to give LSU the win.

The Gamecocks (36-23) won three games in Hoover but fell one win away from reaching the championship game. They’ll return home to await their NCAA Tournament fate. The tournament’s selection show is noon Monday.

