LPGA changes policy to ban Hailey Davidson, other transgender golfers

NEW YORK — The LPGA and USGA announced a change to its gender policy Wednesday that will effectively ban transgender golfer Hailey Davidson and others like her from competition.

Starting in 2025, only players assigned female at birth or who transitioned before going through male puberty will be eligible to compete in LPGA tournaments or USGA female championships.

Davidson, who celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday, began hormone treatments in 2015 and underwent gender-affirming surgery in 2021. Prior to transitioning, Davidson played men’s golf at NCAA Division II and Division III schools.

“Can’t say I didn’t see this coming,” Davidson wrote Wednesday on an Instagram Story in response to the news. “Banned from the Epson and the LPGA. All the silence and people wanting to stay ‘neutral,’ thanks for absolutely nothing. This happened because of all your silence.”

Davidson, who hails from Scotland, had recently earned a limited spot on the Epson Tour after finishing 95th in LPGA qualifying, but had pathways available to join the main tour.

“What a great birthday present for 2024,” she continued on Instagram. “Having the greatest achievement I’ve earned in my life taken from me.”

The LPGA said the change was made with both gender-inclusivity and competitive fairness in mind, and follows more than a year of study involving medicine, science, sport physiology and gender policy law.

“The policy represents our continued commitment to ensuring that all feel welcome within our organization, while preserving the fairness and competitive equity of our elite competitions,” said LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan.

Under the new rule, transgender golfers assigned male at birth must prove they haven’t experienced any part of male puberty beyond Tanner Stage 2 or after age 12, whichever comes first, and must also maintain a certain limit of testosterone levels.

The LPGA begins its 75th season on Jan. 30 with the Tournament of Champions in Orlando, Fla.