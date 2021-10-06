LPG Price Hiked by Rs 15 Per Cylinder: Check New Rates

Price of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) was hiked yet again on Wednesday, 6 October 2021. The price has been hiked across all categories by Rs 15 per cylinder, reported Mint.

The updated rates of the Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) is effective from Wednesday, 6 October.

According to a report by news agency ANI, the new price of a domestic non-subsidised cylinder (14.2 kg) will now be Rs 899.50 in Delhi. Whereas the 5kg domestic cylinder will cost Rs 502, the report added.

Earlier this month, on 1 October, the price of commercial LPG was hiked by Rs 43.50 per cylinder. Now, a 19 kg commercial cylinder costs Rs 1736.50 in Delhi. The latest increase makes it the fourth straight price hike in less that two months, reported Mint.

Since 1 January 2021, the cumulative price hike in subsidised LPG is Rs 205 per cylinder, the report added.

Meanwhile, the price of petrol and diesel was also increased by 30 paise and 35 paise per litre, respectively, on Wednesday.

Petrol is now priced at Rs 102.94 per litre in Delhi, whereas Diesel costs Rs 91.42 per litre.

Recently, many opposition leaders have also protested against the continuous hike in the price of essential fuels like LPG, petrol and diesel.

(With inputs from Mint and ANI)

