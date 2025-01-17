Loyola Chicago takes on Saint Louis on 3-game skid

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (10-8, 2-5 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (7-11, 1-4 A-10)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago comes into the matchup against Saint Louis as losers of three games in a row.

The Billikens are 5-4 on their home court. Saint Louis has a 4-9 record against teams over .500.

The Ramblers are 2-5 in conference matchups. Loyola Chicago has a 2-5 record against teams above .500.

Saint Louis is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 42.2% Loyola Chicago allows to opponents. Loyola Chicago's 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Saint Louis has given up to its opponents (43.3%).

The Billikens and Ramblers meet Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Kennedy is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Billikens.

Kira Chivers is averaging 7.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Ramblers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Ramblers: 5-5, averaging 54.7 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press