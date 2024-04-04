“Love Is Blind”’s Chelsea Reveals Who Jimmy Said Was His Celebrity Doppelgänger – and the Other Stars She Resembled

Chelsea Blackwell famously told Jimmy Presnell that she resembled Megan Fox in the pods on season 6 of 'Love Is Blind'

Courtesy of Netflix From left: Jimmy and Chelsea on "Love is Blind"

After causing a stir by claiming her celebrity doppelganger was Megan Fox, Chelsea Blackwell is revealing which star her ex-fiancé Jimmy Presnell told her he resembled.

On the April 3 episode of After Curfew Podcast, the Love Is Blind star, 31, admitted she was still in the dark about Presnell’s appearance even after he named a famous professional athlete in the pods.

"I didn't know who he told me he looked like — he said he looked like Christian McCaffrey," she said, referring to the San Francisco 49ers’ running back who is engaged to Olivia Culpo. "I don't have a phone to look [up who that is]. No Google."

Greg Gayne/Netflix;Getty From left: Jimmy Presnell and Christian McCaffrey

The event planner and flight attendant shared that she also named stars who she resembled besides Fox, but those moments were left on the editors' cutting room floor.

"They didn't show that I also say Adele and I also say Katy Perry," Blackwell explained. "I said I get one person all the time and then I say I also get Adele and Katy Perry.”

She added: “Put all those girls together, they look nothing alike. He just heard what he wanted to hear and ran with it."

Greg Gayne/Netflix;Getty From left: Chelsea Blackwell, Adele and Katy Perry

While in the pods, Blackwell told Presnell that she had often been told she looked like Fox, although she acknowledged she didn't really see the comparison herself and told Presnell not to "get excited."

After the pair’s first meeting following her comments about her appearance in the pods, Presnell admitted in a confessional interview that he felt she had “lied” to him, though he was still attracted to his then-fiancée.

The remarks garnered so much attention on social media that Blackwell even felt the need to contact Fox herself. "I did reach out to her [Fox], and I was like, 'I'm so sorry I did this to you,' " Blackwell told Entertainment Tonight in February.

"I'm just waiting for Megan to respond," she added at the time.

Adam Rose/Netflix; Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images From left: Chelsea Blackwell and Megan Fox

As for Blackwell and Presnell, the pair’s relationship ultimately came to a head during their final date before their wedding. Presnell told Blackwell he was not ready or willing to go to the altar with her after a fun day at the amusement park together, and Blackwell told PEOPLE that the breakup “was completely out of left field” for her.

"We were in such a good spot going into that date that I was just over the moon, and so in love. We did so much work on our relationship and we were just in the most amazing spot we could have been in, I thought," she said. "So that whole conversation ... I was definitely taken aback."

After telling PEOPLE that the pair “dated for a few days after the breakup,” Blackwell confirmed on The Viall Files last month that they are now “just friends.” She said, “There is absolutely nothing going on. I've seen what I needed to see. I've been told no multiple times with him. So we are not doing that crap again.”

Love Is Blind season 6 is streaming in full on Netflix.



