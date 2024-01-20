Rampant Harlequins thrash Ulster to claim bonus-point win

Danny Care (left) is congratulated by team-mate Chandler Cunningham-South after scoring Harlequins's fourth try of the afternoon - Getty Images/Ryan Pierse

Harlequins 47 Ulster 14

Harlequins produced the ultimate smash-and-grab victory to register a 47-19 win over Ulster that keeps them in the chase for home advantage in the European Champions Cup knockout phase.

Louis Lynagh claimed two of four tries scored against the run of play at the Stoop, his first a sensational solo score that started on his own 22 and left four beaten tacklers in his wake.

It needed the stars to align for Lynagh to even get on the pitch as only an injury-enforced reshuffle hours before kick-off created a vacancy on the bench that he filled until Oscar Beard limped off in the 17th minute.

The injury-troubled England stepped up and prospect took his chance beautifully, issuing a reminder of his finishing skills with Nick David and Danny Care also tormenting an Ulster side that had otherwise dominated.

By the time David, Andre Esterhuizen and Will Evans ran in additional tries, the Irish province were a spent force knowing the win they needed to progress was out of reach.

There was mixed news for England with Joe Marler lasting 40 minutes in his comeback from a biceps injury ahead of the Six Nations, but Beard was in obvious discomfort when he limped off in the opening quarter.

Quins need events elsewhere to go their way if they are to play their round-of-16 match in south west London, but the points avalanche in their final pool outing has strengthened their cause.

It looked an unlikely outcome as Ulster took early control of the game only to allow David to touch down from a quickly-taken line-out by Esterhuizen, who capitalised the visitors’ loss of concentration.

Ulster launched consecutive raids originating inside their own half with one producing a try for David McCann made possible by the athleticism of wing Rob Baloucoune.

The Irish onslaught continued and the only surprise was the score remained 7-7, but disaster struck a second time for them when Smith launched Lynagh from his own 22 and the England prospect went on to score a stunning try.

Story continues

Lynagh bulldozed through Billy Burns and outfought a floundering Jacob Stockdale to gather his own kick, but the score was also made possible by his electric pace and instinctive running.

Six minutes later and the jet-heeled 23-year-old was over again as Baloucoune failed to deal with Esterhuizen’s mammoth hack forward, allowing the lurking Lynagh to produce a classy pick-up and touch down.

The theme of Quins scrambling their way out of pressure continued early in the second-half as hapless Ulster blew another promising spell and the critical blow was landed in the 48th minute when Care side-stepped over from close range.

Esterhuizen strode through the yellow shirts to add the fifth try and on this occasion the score came after a period of Quins tightening the screw rather than a counter-punch out of nowhere.

David and Evans went over in a high scoring finish that also produced tries for Ulster’s Stuart McCloskey and Stockdale.

Harlequins v Ulster: As it happened . . .

03:22 PM GMT

Wait and see for Harlequins

03:15 PM GMT

England fly-half debate

03:01 PM GMT

Man of the match

He was not originally in the matchday 23 but Louis Lynagh ends up with the man of the match award after scoring a double this afternoon.

03:00 PM GMT

Louis Lynagh speaking to TNT Sports

02:55 PM GMT

A shot at a home last-16 tie?

With that bonus-point win and a healthy winning margin, Harlequins have put themselves in a position where they could secure a home game in the Last 16.

02:49 PM GMT

Full-time

Ulster are looking for a bonus-point try and get all the way to the edge of the Harlequins 22 but are penalised. Harlequins kick the ball out with the clock in the red and they demolish Ulster 47-19. Ulster are likely to miss out on the knockout stages whilst Harlequins have a chance of a home tie in the Last 16 if Bath get nothing from their trip to Toulouse tomorrow.

02:46 PM GMT

TRY! Stockdale in the corner

Ulster have a penalty advantage and Burns’ cross-field kick is dotted down well by Stockdale. The conversion from out wide is unsuccessful. 47-19.

02:45 PM GMT

77 minutes: Harlequins 47 Ulster 14

A free-kick for Ulster from the Harlequins line-out and they go quickly once again.

02:44 PM GMT

No try

A great tackle from Smith denies Ulster as Baloucoune’s foot was in touch just before he got the ball down. That would have been a terrific try.

02:43 PM GMT

TRY! Baloucoune in the corner

Ulster think they have a try in the corner. If Baloucoune has scored that would be an unbelievable finish....

02:43 PM GMT

76 minutes: Harlequins 47 Ulster 14

Ulster have a penalty five metres out from Harlequins’ line and they go quickly...

02:40 PM GMT

TRY! Evans gets Harlequins' seventh

The ball is loose in midfield and Doak throws a ridiculous pass to no-one. Evans collects and runs clear to get another try for Harlequins. The conversion is successful and Harlequins now lead 47-14. Will they get to 50?

02:37 PM GMT

TRY! Ulster get a consolation score

It is purely a consolation score but Ulster have their second try of the game. They go through the phases on the Harlequins line and eventually McCloskey is sent over under the posts. The conversion was successful. 45-14.

Addison and Rea have come on for Ulster in place of Lowry and Rea.

02:35 PM GMT

69 minutes: Harlequins 40 Ulster 7

Ulster have a penalty and have a line-out around 10 metres out from the Harlequins line. The line-out is messy but Harlequins knock on so they will have a scrum.

02:33 PM GMT

TRY! David gets his second

That is a terrific display of counter-attacking. Green collects it in his own 22 and finds Smith inside. Smith steps and and repays the favour to Green, who sprints down the right touchline. It is a two-on-one and Green passes to David, who has an easy finish. There were suspicions of a forward pass there and it did look forward but the TMO sees nothing wrong with it. Smith’s conversion is successful.

02:26 PM GMT

TRY! Esterhuizen gets Harlequins' fifth

Another penalty for Harlequins and Care goes quickly. He finds Esterhuizen, who runs a good line and stretches out his arm to score the try. Smith’s conversion misses to the right.

Care is given huge applause as he comes off to be replaced by Porter. Riley replaces Walker at hooker for Harlequins.

02:25 PM GMT

58 minutes: Harlequins 28 Ulster 7

Another penalty for Harlequins right in front of the posts. Once again they turn down three points and go to the corner.

O’Toole has had to come back on the field as Moore goes off for an HIA assessment.

02:23 PM GMT

57 minutes: Harlequins 28 Ulster 7

Harlequins have another penalty, inside Ulster’s half and they kick for the corner.

Harlequins make a change at tighthead prop as Lewis comes on for Collier. Launchbury has also recently come onto the field.

02:21 PM GMT

55 minutes: Harlequins 28 Ulster 7

To make matters worse for Ulster, not only did they have a try chalked off but now they concede a penalty at the subsequent scrum.

Ulster decide it is time for a triple change as Warwick, Moore and Doak replace Kitshoff, O’Toole and Cooney.

02:19 PM GMT

No try

The try is chalked off for a knock-on in the build-up to the try by Sheridan.

02:18 PM GMT

TRY! Kitshoff gets a try back

Ulster take inspiration from Harlequins in the first half and burst down the left with a quick throw. They shift it out to the right and Timoney charges forward. They then switch it back the other way and Kitshoff is over in the corner. But the video referee is taking a look at the build-up...

02:13 PM GMT

TRY! Bonus point for Harlequins

Harlequins have their bonus-point try and it is Care who goes over. Dombrandt takes it from the line-out. From the breakdown Care throws the dummy and goes over for Harlequins’ fourth try of the afternoon. Easy conversion for Smith and as it stands Harlequins are up into second place, above Bath who travel to pool two leaders Toulouse tomorrow.

The bonus-point secured Harlequins are now in the hunt for a home draw in the round of 16. A high scoring finish is key to up the pressure on Bath who face Toulouse tomorrow

02:11 PM GMT

46 minutes: Harlequins 21 Ulster 7

Harlequins have a scrum penalty on the 10-metre line inside Ulster’s half and they go for the corner.

02:07 PM GMT

44 minutes: Harlequins 21 Ulster 7

Play was paused momentarily as Cooney was down receiving treatment. Harlequins have a line-out on the Ulster 22 but the throw was not straight.

02:06 PM GMT

42 minutes: Harlequins 21 Ulster 7

Ulster make their way towards the Harlequins 22 but Care intercepts. He kicks downfield and Ulster are under huge pressure five metres out from their own line. They manage to clear their lines but Harlequins have made huge distance down the field when just moments before they were defending in their own 22. That just about sums up the game.

02:03 PM GMT

Second half

We are back under way at The Stoop.

A couple of changes at the break. Harlequins have brought Baxter on for Marler at loosehead prop whilst Ulster’s Hume is having an HIA assessment and Marshall has come on for him.

01:57 PM GMT

Beard fails HIA

There was a lot of talk pre-game about Oscar Beard, who earned a first call-up to the England squad this week. He went off inside the opening 20 minutes this afternoon and did not return, thus failing his head injury assessment. England fly off to Girona on Tuesday for a training camp and their opening game of the 2024 Six Nations is in Rome against Italy two weeks from today.

01:52 PM GMT

HT thoughts

An indictment of Ulster’s sloppy defence; all three of Harlequins’ tries have come from deep within their own half and all three were opportunist scores. In contrast, Ulster have had plenty of possession and territory, but Quins have been able to win critical turnovers deep in their 22.

01:48 PM GMT

Half-time

That is it for the first half at The Stoop and Harlequins lead 21-7 at the break. Ulster, despite a number of chances in that first half, are 14 points down and will be unsure how they are so far behind.

01:46 PM GMT

39 minutes: Harlequins 21 Ulster 7

Care tries for the intercept but knocks on. Had he gathered that he might have gone the length of the field.

One last chance in this first half for Ulster with a scrum on the edge of the Harlequins 22. Once again they fail to capitalise on the chance though.

01:44 PM GMT

37 minutes: Harlequins 21 Ulster 7

Ulster are awarded another penalty inside the Harlequins 22 and they once again go for the corner. But as has happened so many times in this first half they come unstuck as the throw at the line-out is deemed not straight. Another chance missed and Ulster will be wondering how on earth they are 14 points down.

01:42 PM GMT

36 minutes: Harlequins 21 Ulster 7

Treadwell is in a lot of pain as he slowly makes his way off and is replaced by Sheridan.

01:41 PM GMT

36 minutes: Harlequins 21 Ulster 7

Play is stopped as Ulster lock Treadwell, who used to play for Harlequins, is down injured.

01:38 PM GMT

TRY! Lynagh has his second

Huge, huge mistake from Baloucoune. Ulster have it just inside the Harlequins half but it falls to the ground. Esterhuizen kicks forward and chase hard. Baloucoune slides to gather five metres from his line but cannot gather. Lynagh is on hand to take advantage of that huge error and get his second of the game. This time yesterday he was not even scheduled to be in the matchday squad. Smith’s conversion is successful.

A comedy of errors from Ulster’s defence as this time Robert Baloucoune fails to gather a hack ahead and Lynagh is on hand to score his second. 21-7 a remarkable scoreline given how many chances Ulster have created.

01:33 PM GMT

30 minutes: Harlequins 14 Ulster 7

Harlequins muller the Ulster scrum and drive them back probably five yards. Unsurprisingly they are awarded the penalty and kick towards the Ulster 22.

They come off the top of the line-out but knock on.

01:30 PM GMT

TRY! Harlequins go length of the field

Harlequins have been under pressure ever since they scored but they are now ahead. Smith takes a quick tap from the mark inside his own 22 and he finds a charging Lynagh, who has come on as an HIA replacement for Beard. He runs through Burns’ attempted tackle and kicks through. The bounce does for Stockdale and it pops up for Lynagh to run through for the try. Smith’s conversion is good.

An extraordinary period of play. Ulster dominating the collisions and make several line breaks but cannot convert pressure into points, And then, once again a try from nothing by Quins with 60-metre break by Louis Lynagh, who was only called into the match-day 23 this morning.

01:27 PM GMT

23 minutes: Harlequins 7 Ulster 7

Timoney makes a superb rampaging run into the Harlequins 22 but a few phases later they get turned over.

01:26 PM GMT

22 minutes: Harlequins 7 Ulster 7

Another chance goes begging for Ulster. They go through the phases and are inches away from the Harlequins line. They end up getting held up over the line and Ulster will be frustrated with another missed chance.

01:24 PM GMT

20 minutes: Harlequins 7 Ulster 7

Harlequins are back up to their full complement of 15 as David returns from his sin-bin.

Ulster have a penalty just inside the Harlequins 22 which they kick to the corner, again turning down three points.

01:21 PM GMT

18 minutes: Harlequins 7 Ulster 7

Beard, in the week of his first England call-up, has had to go off for an head injury assessment.

After a great break from Timoney Ulster are awarded a penalty inside the Harlequins half and they go for the corner. They set the maul but once again Harlequins’ defence of it is strong and they win the scrum.

Worrying sign for England head coach Steve Borthwick as Oscar Beard, one of the new faces in his Six Nations squad, leaves the pitch with an injury

01:20 PM GMT

TRY! Ulster respond

Great move from Ulster and they have a try of their own. Baloucoune runs a terrific line and is sent through. He offloads Cooney who then passes it to Lowry. It looks like Lowry is going to mess up a huge chance but moves the ball onto McCann, who goes over in the corner. From right on the touchline Cooney’s conversion is fantastic.

01:13 PM GMT

9 minutes: Harlequins 7 Ulster 0

Henderson wins the line-out for the visitors but Harlequins do well to disrupt it and win the scrum.

Ulster are asking questions of Harlequins but are being undone by their profligacy at the breakdown and line-out. Unless the Irish province score next, this game could quickly run away from them

01:11 PM GMT

Sin-bin

Rightly so David is sent to the sin-bin but no penalty try. Ulster will kick to the corner, five metres out.

01:10 PM GMT

8 minutes: Harlequins 7 Ulster 0

The try-scorer David is the man in trouble here. It looks like a deliberate knock-on from the replays so a yellow card and a possible penalty try is in play...

01:09 PM GMT

8 minutes: Harlequins 7 Ulster 0

Ulster make their first foray into the Harlequins 22 and are awarded a penalty for offside. Referee Mathieu Raynal is checking though for a deliberate knock-on...

01:07 PM GMT

TRY! David scores first try of the game

Harlequins are on the board first and Ulster are caught napping. Harlequins have a line-out inside their half and with the Ulster players not concentrating, Esterhuizen takes the line-out quickly to David, who sprints clear and is in acres of space to run home for the opening try. The Ulster players are unhappy with referee Mathieu Raynal but he is having none of it. Smith’s conversion from wide right curls in and is successful.

01:05 PM GMT

4 minutes: Harlequins 0 Ulster 0

Harlequins go through the phases but Ulster defend well and clear downfield.

01:04 PM GMT

3 minutes: Harlequins 0 Ulster 0

Harlequins have another penalty, this time inside the Ulster 22. Instead of going for three points, Harlequins take the aggressive option and go for the corner.

01:02 PM GMT

1 minute: Harlequins 0 Ulster 0

Harlequins earn the first penalty of the afternoon on halfway and they kick into Ulster’s 22. A first opportunity to attack for Harlequins but Ulster disrupt the line-out and can clear their lines.

01:01 PM GMT

Kick-off

We are under way at The Stoop.

12:59 PM GMT

Kick-off fast approaching

Both sides have emerged from the tunnel at The Stoop and we are just moments away from kick-off.

12:56 PM GMT

Reminder of the line-ups

Harlequins: Green; David, Beard, Esterhuizen, Joseph; Smith, Care; Marler, Walker, Collier, Herbst, Hammond, Cunningham-South, Evans, Dombrandt (captain).

Replacements: Riley, Baxter, Lewis, Launchbury, White, Porter, Anyanwu, Lynagh.

Ulster: Lowry; Baloucoune, Hume, McCloskey, Stockdale; Burns, Cooney; Kitshoff, Stewart, O’Toole, Treadwell, Henderson (captain), Matty Rea, McCann, Timoney.

Replacements: Andrew, Warwick, Moore, Sheridan, Rea, Doak, Marshall, Addison.

12:50 PM GMT

Harlequins getting ready

12:50 PM GMT

Beard warming up

Oscar Beard earned his first call-up to the England squad this week and will be looking to impress Steve Borthwick as he starts at outside centre this afternoon.

12:45 PM GMT

12:42 PM GMT

Borthwick's chance to evolve

England named their Six Nations squad this week and we are now at the start of a new World Cup cycle. This is Steve Borthwick’s second Six Nations in charge but had only just taken charge a year ago, a matter of weeks before the start of the competition. Our chief rugby union correspondent Gavin Mairs is calling for Borthwick to evolve and build the side in his image.

How can this England squad evolve under Steve Borthwick in his second Six Nations in charge? - Zac Goodwin/PA

12:36 PM GMT

Coin toss

12:33 PM GMT

Ulster's journey so far

12:29 PM GMT

Visitors in the house

12:23 PM GMT

Home side arriving

12:23 PM GMT

Six Ulstermen in Ireland squad

Andy Farrell named his Ireland squad this week for the upcoming Six Nations and it includes six Ulster players. Winger Jacob Stockdale is recalled to the squad after missing out on the World Cup. The three Ulstermen to retain their places from the World Cup are Iain Henderson, Stuart McCloskey and Tom O’Toole. Hooker Tom Stewart is named in the squad whilst back-row Nick Timoney earns a place in the Ireland squad for the first time since 2022.

Ireland’s Six Nations squad in full

Forwards: Ryan Baird (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), Jeremy Loughman (Munster), Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster, capt), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), James Ryan (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Tom Stewart (Ulster), Nick Timoney (Ulster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster).

Backs: Bundee Aki (Connacht), Harry Byrne (Leinster), Craig Casey (Munster), Jack Crowley (Munster), Ciaran Frawley (Leinster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Hugo Keenan (Leinster), Jordan Larmour (Leinster), James Lowe (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Conor Murray (Munster), Calvin Nash (Munster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster).

12:20 PM GMT

Beard earns first call-up

One of the seven uncapped players named in Steve Borthwick’s squad was Harlequins’ Oscar Beard. He is one of six Harlequins players named in the squad along with Joe Marler, Marcus Smith, Alex Dombrandt, Danny Care and also uncapped Chandler Cunningham-South. Our very own Charlie Morgan has done a deep dive on why Beard has been selected by Borthwick.

Oscar Beard (centre) is one of seven uncapped players in Steve Borthwick's England squad - Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images

12:14 PM GMT

Fancy a bet?

Having a bet on today’s match? First take a look at these free bets and betting offers.

12:12 PM GMT

Greenwood's England verdict

Steve Borthwick named his England squad for the 2024 Six Nations on Wednesday, which includes seven uncapped players. England World Cup winner Will Greenwood has given his verdict on the England squad and you can read more about it here.

Steve Borthwick has named seven uncapped players in his squad for the 2024 Six Nations - Dan Mullan/Getty Images

12:06 PM GMT

Line-ups

Harlequins: Green; David, Beard, Esterhuizen, Joseph; Smith, Care; Marler, Walker, Collier, Herbst, Hammond, Cunningham-South, Evans, Dombrandt (captain).

Replacements: Riley, Baxter, Lewis, Launchbury, White, Porter, Anyanwu, Lynagh.

Ulster: Lowry; Baloucoune, Hume, McCloskey, Stockdale; Burns, Cooney; Kitshoff, Stewart, O’Toole, Treadwell, Henderson (captain), Matty Rea, McCann, Timoney.

Replacements: Andrew, Warwick, Moore, Sheridan, Rea, Doak, Marshall, Addison.

11:48 AM GMT

Match preview

The Investec Champions Cup heads into the final round of the pool stages this weekend and we are at The Stoop this afternoon as Harlequins host Ulster. The home side have already qualified for the knockout stages whereas the visitors are still in need of something as they currently sit in the final qualification spot in pool two.

Harlequins thrashed Cardiff in Wales in matchday three 54-15. They sit third in pool two and have sealed a spot in the knockout stages, but they do still have something to play for as they have an outside chance of a top-two spot and a home last 16 match, if Bath get nothing away at Toulouse and Harlequins secure a bonus-point win against Ulster.

Ulster come into this afternoon’s game off the back of a heavy 48-24 home defeat to pool two leaders Toulouse last weekend. A win for Ulster, who currently sit in fourth place in pool two, will secure their spot in the last 16. A defeat for Ulster would see them drop into the Challenge Cup or even miss out on the European knockout stages completely.

Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey, who was named in Andy Farrell’s Ireland Six Nations squad this week, is backing his side to bounce back from their heavy defeat to Toulouse at home last weekend.

“Hopefully we can bounce back this week. I think we’ll turn it round against Quins,” said McCloskey.

“It’s knockout for us. I know they are already qualified so hopefully that gives us a slight edge.

“There’s a lot of enthusiasm in the group and we performed well and got good results in our three previous games before facing Toulouse so we are not too far away.”

Defeat for Ulster this afternoon could see them drop into the Challenge Cup, which McCloskey and his teammates are keen to avoid.

“I don’t really want to be playing Challenge Cup and I don’t think any of the other guys want to be playing it either.

“That’s a pretty big carrot. We’d much rather be playing Champions Cup last 16 against a big team, a big fixture.

“The away form we have had against English teams in Europe in previous years, especially against Quins, is something we can take as a positive.

“We must improve some of the turnover defensive stuff from the Toulouse game, also some of the maul defence. Attack wise guys being in position earlier, guys being in place to take opportunities we create.”

Joe Marler is back from an arm injury to start for Harlequins this afternoon against Ulster - Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Joe Marler is back from an arm injury for Harlequins as one of three changes from the win over Cardiff, with Irne Herbst and Chandler Cunningham-South, who has been called up into the England squad for the Six Nations, also coming into the starting pack.

All six of the Ulster players named in Andy Farrell’s Ireland Six Nations squad are included, including Iain Henderson, McCloskey and recalled Jacob Stockdale. Ulster are without former Exeter back-row Dave Ewers, who suffered a concussion in the defeat to Toulouse last weekend.

