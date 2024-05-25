Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, May 24, 2024
TORONTO — The winning numbers in Friday's Lotto Max draw for an estimated $70 million: 01, 06, 09, 11, 31, 39 & 50
Bonus: 35
MAXMILLION:
01, 02, 04, 12, 42, 43 & 45
01, 05, 09, 15, 28, 30 & 39
01, 05, 18, 19, 23, 30 & 45
01, 14, 19, 22, 28, 30 & 38
01, 16, 27, 33, 34, 37 & 50
02, 03, 09, 17, 25, 30 & 32
02, 05, 06, 25, 35, 47 & 50
02, 28, 30, 31, 38, 42 & 44
05, 11, 25, 32, 35, 46 & 49
08, 21, 25, 28, 31, 38 & 47
10, 15, 29, 31, 32, 33 & 39
16, 20, 31, 35, 43, 45 & 48
In the event of any discrepancy between this list and the official winning numbers, the latter shall prevail.
The Canadian Press