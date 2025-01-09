'A loss is definitely not what we deserved' - Slot

[Getty Images]

Liverpool boss Arne Slot, speaking to Sky Sports after defeat at Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg: "It didn't feel to me we were ever going to lose here."

On the referee's performance and whether Lucas Bergvall should have had a second yellow card: "The decision he made had a lot of impact on the result tonight. There's not a lot I can say from that.

"The fourth official told me why he thought it wasn't a second yellow and he heard that probably from the referee. What we can say about it is that he said he didn't stop the counter attack, every manager would say they prefer the second yellow than a counter attack that goes on.

"It is what it is, we hate to lose but the positive is that it is better to lose when there is a second leg."

Slot revealed Jarrell Quansah came off in the fixture through illness rather than injury and adding more on the defeat, the Dutch boss said: "It was a game where both teams wanted to press the other high, both wanted to bring the ball out from the back. I liked this performance from us a bit more than the one on Sunday but it is a completely different game.

"I do agree that we played one of the best, probably the best games, two weeks ago against Tottenham.

"This performance today was definitely good enough to get a result. To go away with a loss is definitely not what we deserved."