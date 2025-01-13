Losing captain Walker would be 'massive' - Ake

[Getty Images]

Manchester City's Nathan Ake says losing captain Kyle Walker would affect the team "massively".

City boss Pep Guardiola said the 34-year-old England international has asked to leave the club following Saturday's 8-0 FA Cup third round win over Salford City and he has been linked with both Milan clubs in today's gossip column

Walker still has 18 months left on his contract but when asked if the full-back would be granted his wish if he said he wanted to leave, Guardiola said: "Of course".

"He's massive for us, been massive for us over the years," fellow defender Ake said on the news. "He is a big character in the squad. He deserves a lot of praise for all the years he's been a top player for this club. 100% [a club legend].

City have agreed a £33.6m deal with French club Lens for Uzbekistan international defender Abdukodir Khusanov and are in negotiations with Brazilian side Palmeiras for teenage defender Vitor Reis. City are also interested in Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush.

"Any incomings, the club know what they're doing," said Ake. "They're trying to help the team and trying to get us back to where we belong."