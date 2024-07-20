LOSC Lille’s threat that guided Leny Yoro to Manchester United

Manchester United pulled off one of their most impressive transfer coups of recent times this week.

After securing the already impressive enough swoop for Joshua Zirkzee, United then moved onto Leny Yoro, who many predicted only had eyes for Real Madrid.

Nonetheless, United persisted and found a way to convince their man that Old Trafford would be the best place to continue his development.

Additionally United’s bid of £52m dwarfed what transfer rivals Madrid were willing to pay.

The Athletic claim that French club LOSC Lille also played an instrumental part in getting the deal over the line for the 18 year old sensation.

Madrid’s plan all along had been to make a lower offer to the Ligue 1 club now and their belief that Yoro only wanted them would see him force a move now or he’d simply wait until next season, when his deal with Lille would expire and he could leave as a free agent, as Kylian Mbappe did at Lille’s neighbours, Paris Saint-Germain

“United’s interest, though, hardened Lille’s resolve. Senior figures there made it clear over the past two weeks that Yoro would not be moving to Madrid, based on their offer,” The Athletic explains.

“Yoro’s preference for a move there counted for nothing to Lille, who were angered by suggestions their prized asset, who came through their academy, might choose to see out his contract and then leave free of charge.”

According to sources within Yoro’s camp, “there were concerns” Lille would freeze the player out – not play him in the first team – and he would lose a year of development if he refused to take United’s offer. This idea of there being a gun to his head when agreeing to join United might be a concern for the future should Real Madrid come knocking at his door further down the line.

“Going to the Bernabeu might have been Yoro’s initial preference but, given the obvious impasse in valuations, it would not bring the same financial returns. The only offer received from Madrid had been flatly rejected.”

The signing of Yoro “will also be considered a feather in the cap of new chief executive Omar Berrada, who led final negotiations.” It is said that the transfer “had become an obsession” with the club’s new CEO keen to beat Madrid and “signal a new direction for United.”

Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox were also heavily involved in the deal and Wilcox flew out to meet Yoro early on in the deal to stress to the defender how much United wanted him and how they would ensure that he stayed on track to become one of the elite defenders of his generation.

United legend Rio Ferdinand was also called into action to charm the youngster and this can be seen in the heart-warming video on the club’s website of Yoro being shown a clip of the former United defender congratulating and advising the young player on his future progress.

The key role that United’s new sporting team pulled off in the deal should surely breed confidence amongst fans of the club that finally there are highly competent people in positions of power.

Despite the fact the club have had a very positive start to the window, there is still much work to be done in terms of outgoings and incomings, so there is plenty of time for Ineos to continue to flex their muscles this summer.





