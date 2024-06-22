LOSC Lille’s Leny Yoro tipped to join Manchester United

Manchester United are reportedly in a good position to land LOSC Lille’s sensational young defender Leny Yoro.

After rather embarrassingly conceding 85 goals in all competitions last season and the departure of Raphael Varane, United’s defence is understandably one of the key areas Ineos wish to upgrade on this summer.

There have been many links to defenders in the press and the club has already had an offer for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite turned down.

Despite agreeing personal terms with the player, Everton seem to be resolute in demanding a price in excess of £70 million, and the Red Devils have made it clear that they will not pay over the odds for him and will move on to other targets.

Marc Guehi and Max Kilman have been suggested in the press as alternatives but with respect to those players, the most exciting name is that of Leny Yoro.

It was reported last night that United had made contact with Lille to declare their interest in signing the player this summer.

Fichajes also provide an uplifting update as the Spanish outlet claims “promising LOSC Lille defender Leny Yoro appears inclined to join Manchester United during the upcoming summer transfer window.”

The Spanish report claims that Real Madrid are unwilling to spend the required money to sign Yoro this window and “this leaves Manchester United in a favourable position to complete the deal. The competition between Liverpool and Manchester United for Leny Yoro underlines the growing demand for young defensive talent in the Premier League.”

It has been reported elsewhere that Yoro would prefer a move to Real Madrid and that Liverpool have already made an offer for him, but this update will be met with significant optimism from those who follow the Red Devils.

Yoro’s progress has been described as a “meteoric rise” and at just 18 years old, he has established himself as one of the main “pillars” of the French side’s defence.

United are said to be interested in the player due to his “throwback” style of defending and also his modern day traits of agility and comfort on the ball.

Were United able to land Yoro, it would be a massive sign of intent from Ineos and it would provide Lisandro Martinez with an incredibly talented partner who could be the bedrock of the United defence for years to come.





