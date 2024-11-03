Los Angeles takes on conference rival San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs (3-3, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (2-3, 13th in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Los Angeles and San Antonio will play on Monday.

Los Angeles finished 51-31 overall and 30-22 in Western Conference action last season. The Clippers averaged 115.6 points per game last season, 50.3 in the paint, 16.2 off of turnovers and 14.8 on fast breaks.

San Antonio finished 22-60 overall and 14-37 in Western Conference action during the 2023-24 season. The Spurs shot 46.2% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Clippers: Mo Bamba: out (knee), P.J. Tucker: out (personal), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee).

Spurs: Devin Vassell: day to day (foot), Tre Jones: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press