Los Angeles Sparks beat Indiana Fever 88-82

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kia Nurse scored 22 points and Aari McDonald added a season-high 21 points to rally the Los Angeles Sparks to an 88-82 victory over the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night, handing Caitlin Clark her third straight home loss.

Indiana earned its only victory of the season last weekend at Los Angeles, but neither Clark nor her teammates could recreate that finish.

Clark finished with a season-best 30 points six assists, five rebounds, three blocks and three steals. She also made three 3-pointers. Kelsey Mitchell had 15 points and Aliyah Boston fought through foul trouble to add 17 points and six rebounds for the Fever in front of a near sellout crowd of 16,013.

The game featured the top two picks in last month’s WNBA draft, Clark and forward Cameron Brink, and the league’s only one-win teams. Brink finished with three points, three rebounds and two assists.

SUN 70, MERCURY 47

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored 19 points to become the fifth player in WNBA history to reach 7,000 career points and Connecticut eased by Phoenix to set a franchise record with six straight wins to start a season.

Connecticut (6-0), the only undefeated team in the WNBA, entered tied with its 2018 and ’21 teams as the only 5-0 starts in franchise history.

It was tied at 19-all before the Sun went on a 19-1 run to take control.

Connecticut led 38-20 with 2:18 in the first half before the Mercury scored the final five points. The Sun had a chance for the final shot of the half following an offensive rebound, but DiJonai Carrington missed a 3-pointer with 5.1 seconds left and Phoenix raced the other way for a Kahleah Copper layup just before the buzzer to get within 13 points.

Phoenix had just 10 points in the third quarter as the Sun cruised.

STORM 77, SKY 68

CHICAGO (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 21 points, Jewell Loyd added 19 and Seattle pulled away in the third quarter for a victory over Chicago.

Seattle (4-3) won its third straight game to move above .500 for the first time since the 2022 season.

Seattle led by one point at halftime before outscoring Chicago 26-15 in the third quarter to take control. Diggins-Smith and Loyd combined to score 19 points in the period. All of Seattle’s points in the third came from inside the arc.

Seattle went on an 11-0 run spanning the third-quarter break to go ahead 71-52, but Chicago scored the next 12 points.

The Associated Press