Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles Divisional Playoff game: How to watch, kickoff time and more

Nolan Smith Jr. and the Philadelphia Eagles will face the L.A. Rams during the divisional round playoff this weekend, here's how to watch that game and the rest of the playoffs this weekend. (Eric Hartline-Imagn Images)

The Los Angeles Rams were the home team for their Wild Card playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings, but due to the California wildfires, the game was moved to State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals. It seems they still retained a home-turf advantage though, and they defeated the Vikings 27-9 on Monday night to earn a spot in the divisional playoff round where they'll face the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here’s all the info you need about today's Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles game, and check out live game-day updates here.

How to watch the L.A. Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles game:

Date: Sunday, January 19, 2025

Time: 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

Game: Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles

TV channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock, Fubo, DirecTV, NFL+, and more

What channel is the L.A. Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles game on?

The Rams vs. Eagles game on Sunday, Jan. 19 will air on NBC, kicking off at 3 p.m. ET.

How to watch the L.A. Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles game:

You can stream the Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles game on Peacock as well as streaming platforms like Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Hulu with Live TV.

Stream NFL games on NBC plus Peacock exclusive games Peacock An $8/month Peacock subscription offers access to select NFL games, Premier League Soccer, Big Ten football and basketball matches, golf, ruby and more. On top of its extensive sports coverage, you’ll also get access to thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office. For $14 monthly you can also upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline. $8/month at Peacock

Watch ESPN, FOX, FOX Sports, ABC, NFL Network and more DirecTV MySports DirecTV Stream's new MySports package gets you access to all the usual football suspects: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS and, of course, FOX, Right now, you can try all this out free, and then get your first three months for just $50/month. After that, the cost of this sports streaming package rises to $70/month (still cheaper than it's competitors). So if you're interested in trying out a live TV streaming service for watching football, but aren't ready to commit or drop a TON of money, we recommend starting with DirecTV Stream. You'll also get unlimited Cloud DVR storage included in whatever DirecTV package you choose. Try free at DirecTV

Complete NFL Divisional Playoff Round schedule:

All times Eastern

Saturday, January 18

AFC Divisional Playoff: Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN, ABC, ESPN+)

NFC Divisional Playoff: Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions, 8 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, January 19

NFC Divisional Playoff: Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 3 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

AFC Divisional Playoff: Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills, 6:30 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)

More ways to watch NFL games this season: