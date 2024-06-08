Los Angeles and Las Vegas square off for conference matchup

Las Vegas Aces (5-2, 4-1 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (2-7, 0-4 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Los Angeles Sparks and Las Vegas Aces meet on Sunday.

Los Angeles went 9-11 in Western Conference play and 10-10 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Sparks gave up 80.5 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

Las Vegas went 18-2 in Western Conference action and 34-6 overall during the 2023-24 season. The Aces averaged 21.7 assists per game on 33.6 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Sparks: Julie Allemand: out for season (ankle), Azura Stevens: out (arm).

Aces: Chelsea Gray: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press