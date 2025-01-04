Los Angeles faces Houston, looks for 4th straight road win

Los Angeles Lakers (19-14, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (22-12, third in the Western Conference)

Houston; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hits the road against Houston looking to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Rockets have gone 14-8 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is the worst team in the Western Conference shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.

The Lakers are 16-7 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is sixth in the Western Conference with 15.9 fast break points per game led by LeBron James averaging 4.6.

The Rockets are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 47.6% the Lakers allow to opponents. The Lakers average 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than the Rockets allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alperen Sengun is averaging 18.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and five assists for the Rockets.

Austin Reaves is shooting 44.5% and averaging 18.2 points for the Lakers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 108.4 points, 46.5 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points per game.

Lakers: 6-3, averaging 112.3 points, 45.2 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Jae'Sean Tate: day to day (illness), Tari Eason: day to day (rest), Jabari Smith Jr.: out (hand).

Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (knee), Gabe Vincent: day to day (oblique), Christian Wood: out (knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: day to day (hamstring).

