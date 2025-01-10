Los Angeles faces Charlotte, seeks 4th straight home win

Charlotte Hornets (8-27, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (20-17, eighth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Clippers face Charlotte.

The Clippers have gone 12-6 in home games. Los Angeles is 10-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.4 turnovers per game.

The Hornets are 2-14 in road games. Charlotte ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference giving up only 112.2 points while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

The Clippers score 108.9 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than the 112.2 the Hornets allow. The Hornets average 14.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 13.0 per game the Clippers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norman Powell is scoring 23.7 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Clippers.

Brandon Miller is scoring 21.2 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Hornets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 107.1 points, 44.2 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.0 points per game.

Hornets: 1-9, averaging 104.7 points, 48.0 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: day to day (personal), P.J. Tucker: out (personal).

Hornets: Grant Williams: out for season (acl), Tre Mann: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

