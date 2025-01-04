Los Angeles faces Atlanta in non-conference matchup

Atlanta Hawks (18-16, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (19-15, seventh in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -6; over/under is 229

BOTTOM LINE: James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers take on Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in a non-conference matchup.

The Clippers are 11-6 on their home court. Los Angeles is eighth in the Western Conference with 15.6 fast break points per game led by Norman Powell averaging 4.6.

The Hawks have gone 8-10 away from home. Atlanta is second in the Eastern Conference with 17.8 fast break points per game led by Jalen Johnson averaging 3.6.

The Clippers are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Hawks allow to opponents. The Hawks average 12.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than the Clippers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden is averaging 21.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Clippers.

Young is averaging 22.3 points and 12 assists for the Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 107.9 points, 41.0 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points per game.

Hawks: 5-4, averaging 118.4 points, 44.8 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 10.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Terance Mann: day to day (finger), James Harden: day to day (groin), Kawhi Leonard: day to day (knee), P.J. Tucker: out (personal).

Hawks: Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Larry Nance Jr.: out (hand), Cody Zeller: day to day (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press