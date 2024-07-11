Los Angeles Chargers Training Facility ‘The Bolt’ Sets Opening Date

The Los Angeles Chargers have set the opening date of their new training facility and corporate headquarters, which will be known as The Bolt.

Located on One Chargers Way, the facility is located in El Segundo, a couple miles from LAX and the teams’ home stadium at SoFi.

More from Deadline

“I haven’t been this excited in a long time,” Chargers Controlling Owner and Chairman of the Board Dean Spanos said in a statement. “I see it in the community, I see it within the organization – from our staff to our players to our coaches, it’s electrifying.”

A Chargers Walk of Fame is set up at the entrance of The Bolt, honoring members from the history of the organization.

“It’s small way to say ‘thank you’ to the greats that played for our team over the last 60-plus years,” Spanos said. “It’s the first thing you see when you come into this building which really, to me, says that this is the foundation of our team.”

The Bolt will open its doors to the public on July 13-14. The Chargers will kick off their inaugural training camp at The Bolt beginning July 24.

The 150,000-square-foot facility features a three-level layout and sits on 14 acres that include three full natural grass practice fields. The ground floor includes an expansive locker room, equipment room, training and medical space, weight room, hydrotherapy room, recovery room, sauna, steam room, barber’s area, multiple player lounges, and direct access to practice fields, a lap/rehab pool, and an outdoor lounge featuring a BBQ, firepit, and full-sun outdoor televisions.

An oversized team dining room and kitchen, helmed by Wolfgang Puck Catering, is on the second floor, which is where the offices of both coaching and football operations staff are. The floor includes all positional meeting rooms (including a turf outdoor walk-thru space on the second-level balcony) as well as a two-story team meeting room.

The top floor features a soon-to-be-completed private, members-only club with a wrap-around outdoor view balcony, lounge, dining area, and private dining room. The third level also serves as the hub for all executive and business staff offices, conference rooms, and content creation hubs.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.