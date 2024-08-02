Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert to miss most of training camp with plantar fascia

The Los Angeles Chargers will be missing their star quarterback for most of training camp after Justin Herbert was diagnosed with a plantar fascia injury in his right foot.

Herbert received the diagnosis after Wednesday's practice, the Chargers announced Thursday. Team doctors called for "approximately two weeks in a boot" followed by a "graduated" return to action.

The Chargers expect Herbert to be ready for the start of the regular season.

Herbert signed a five-year, $262.5 million extension last summer before Los Angeles stumbled to a 5-12 finish, good for last place in the AFC West. Coach Brandon Staley was fired Dec. 15 and Jim Harbaugh left college national champion Michigan to take the job.

Herbert, 26, threw for 3,134 yards, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 13 games in 2023; he missed the end of the season due to a broken index finger on his throwing hand. In four NFL seasons, the former sixth overall draft pick has amassed 17,223 yards, 114 touchdowns and 42 picks on a 66.6 percent completion rate.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Justin Herbet to miss Chargers training camp with right foot injury