Los Angeles Chargers pick Notre Dame OT Joe Alt in 1st round of 2024 NFL Draft. What to know

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Notre Dame football OT Joe Alt with the No. 5 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Alt spent three seasons with the Irish, earning back-to-back All-America honors as a sophomore and junior. Here’s everything you need to know about Alt.

Joe Alt scouting report

The son of former Kansas City Chiefs LT John Alt is a late bloomer who signed as a three-star TE out of high school. Alt moved into the starting lineup midway through his freshman year and quickly developed into a dominant force on the left side. A fundamentally sound technician, Alt admittedly needs to remind himself to play lower and strike with force off the snap. Some NFL teams talked with Alt about his willingness to play RT. Highly coachable and having learned from three position coaches in as many years, he only turned 21 on Feb. 28.

Joe Alt height, weight

Alt is a towering prospect, measuring in at 6-foot-9 and weighing in at 321 lbs. He's a North Oaks, Minnesota native, attending Totino-Grace High School in Fridley, Minnesota.

Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt

Joe Alt college stats

While holding down the tackle spot for Notre Dame, Alt made 33 straight starts, earning a 90.7 PFF.com grade.

Joe Alt highlights

“If you wanna get past me, let’s go.”



Go inside the mind of the nation’s best offensive lineman, Joe Alt. #GoIrish☘️ | @JoeAlt7 pic.twitter.com/vCBQ3teZpc — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 22, 2023

Take it from former Notre Dame RT Blake Fisher. The tackle-over alignment with Alt powering off the ball next to Fisher against N.C. State in Game 3 last season was “unstoppable.” The Irish used an unbalanced line for a season-high nine snaps in that 45-23 road win, then came back with it on five plays against Ohio State and two more on Senior Day against Wake Forest. According to Pro Football Focus, Alt moved over to the right side for just two total snaps in 2022: one apiece in home wins over Clemson and Boston College.

Joe Alt NFL combine measurables

Alt ran the 40-yard dash in 5.05 seconds, which ranked 16th among all OL tested at the combine. His 27 reps on the bench press tied for 10th. His broad jump of 9-4 tied for 12th and his 3-cone drill time of 7.31 seconds ranked third.

