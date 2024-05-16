Los Angeles Chargers Take Flight Over Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift In Wild 'Sims'-Like Diss

The Los Angeles Chargers played the Kansas City Chiefs like “The Sims” on Wednesday as the team made swipes at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in a video game-like reveal of the 2024 regular season schedule.

The Chargers, who haven’t won a game against the Chiefs since 2021, mocked the Kelce brothers’ “New Heights” podcast in a “Sims”-like animation that features the Kansas City tight end discussing squirrels with former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce.

The joke is a nod to Travis Kelce writing about giving a “peice of bread” to a “squirle” in 2011 social media post.

Swift, later in the clip, waves to the Kansas City Chiefs star through a window and convinces him to get out of his seat.

Travis Kelce — who is surrounded by “Sims”-themed Swift album covers on his wall — later abandons the podcast to take off with Swift in a plane, a nod to the controversy surrounding the singer’s reported use of private jets.

The Chiefs, who are set to take on the Chargers in weeks 4 and 14 of the regular season, used their schedule release to mock the Los Angeles squad by crushing a number of phone chargers in its announcement video.

You can check out more from the Chiefs clip below:

In honor of crushing it last season, we’re revealing our 2024 schedule by… well, you know. pic.twitter.com/hVpI4GQNlN — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 16, 2024

