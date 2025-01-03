Los Angeles and Atlanta meet in cross-conference matchup

Atlanta Hawks (18-16, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (18-14, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -4; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta takes on Los Angeles for a non-conference matchup.

The Lakers have gone 11-5 in home games. Los Angeles gives up 114.1 points and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The Hawks are 8-9 on the road. Atlanta is the Eastern Conference leader with 45.8 rebounds per game led by Jalen Johnson averaging 10.2.

The Lakers are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Hawks allow to opponents. The Hawks average 13.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than the Lakers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is averaging 26.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and two blocks for the Lakers.

Trae Young is averaging 22.3 points and 12 assists for the Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-3, averaging 111.1 points, 43.6 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 119.3 points, 45.4 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 10.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (knee), Gabe Vincent: day to day (oblique), Christian Wood: out (knee), Anthony Davis: day to day (ankle), Jalen Hood-Schifino: day to day (hamstring).

Hawks: Jalen Johnson: day to day (shoulder), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (leg), Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Larry Nance Jr.: out (hand), Cody Zeller: out (personal), Trae Young: day to day (hand).

