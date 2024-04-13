Lori Loughlin Reminisces About Working with ‘Lovely’ Keanu Reeves on 1988 Film: ‘He’s Just a Dream’

The actress also recalled a dark moment on the set of “The Night Before” while filming in downtown Los Angeles at night

Lori Loughlin has nothing but praise for her past costar Keanu Reeves.

The Fuller House actress, 59, appeared on Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber’s How Rude, Tanneritos! podcast where she discussed her time working with The Matrix actor, 59, on their 1988 film The Night Before.

“[Keanu] was the nerd?” Sweetin asked about the actor’s role in the film, in which Reeves’ character takes Loughlin’s popular character to the prom before waking up with no memories of the prior night.

“He was the nerdy guy,” Loughlin replied. “Could you imagine?”

“He was so wonderful,” she added. “What a lovely, lovely man.”

Sweetin then said that she wanted to “meet him so bad” because she heard he was so “awesome and nice,” to which Loughlin confirmed that “he’s just a dream” and “so sweet.”

Loughlin went on to recall her experience working on the “funny” film, which she described as a “quirky black comedy.”

She also recalled that they had shot several scenes in “downtown Los Angeles at night” and that when they had gone off to “lunch one night,” they had returned to the set to find out that someone “had been murdered in the alleyway where we were just shooting.”

“I was like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ We were in the thick of it,” she explained.

She added that her overall filming experience “was fun” and she ”loved it.”

The actress has stepped out of the spotlight for a bit since following her role in the 2019 college admissions scandal. However, she recently made an appearance in an episode of Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm, where she played a heightened version of herself who is rejected from country clubs around Los Angeles due to her tarnished reputation following a scandal.

Jeff Schaffer, executive producer for the show, said they had pitched the idea to the When Calls the Heart star, who had been enthusiastic about playing the part in the show.

“We pitched the general concept of: ‘You get into the club, and then we find out how ultra-competitive you are, and how you’re willing to bend the rules or break them,’ ” Schaffer recalled to The Hollywood Reporter. “And then once she agreed, we really started hammering out the details of the script.”

“She saw how funny it was and was into it immediately,” Schaffer added.



