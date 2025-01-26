Lorenzo Lucca’s agent working to lower player’s pricetag

Udinese striker Lorenzo Lucca is the latest name to have been linked as a potential attacking reinforcement for Roma.

With Eldor Shomurodov set to depart the capital in the coming days, Lucca has been named as a possible back-up option to Artem Dovbyk.

According to Il Messaggero, his agent, Giuseppe Riso, is working on Roma’s behalf to lower Udinese’s demands.

Riso is now in contact with the Friuli side, trying to convince them to lower his pricetag in order to facilitate a move to the capital.