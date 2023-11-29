Loopy Godinez vs. Virna Jandiroba joins UFC’s March 30 lineup

Loopy Godinez will look to continue her momentum when she takes on a top 10 ranked strawweight.

Godinez will next face Virna Jandiroba at an unannounced UFC Fight Night event on March 30, which doesn’t yet have a publicly known venue or location.

MMA Junkie verified the matchup with a person close to the situation after Jandiroba confirmed the matchup on social media after an initial report from MMA Melotto. The person requested anonymity because the promotion hasn’t made an official announcement.

Winner of six of her past seven bouts, Godinez (12-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) went 4-0 in 2023, capping the year off with a split decision win over Tabatha Ricci at UFC 295. Prior to that, the 30-year-old scored a Performance of the Night submission of Elise Reed.

Brazil’s Jandiroba (19-3 MMA, 5-3 UFC) has also had recent success, but hasn’t matched Godinez’s activity. The former Invicta FC champion is coming off back-to-back wins over Angela Hill in May 2022, followed by a unanimous decision of Marina Rodriguez at UFC 288 this past May.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie