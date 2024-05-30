Take a look: The State’s 2024 Midlands all-area high school boys golf team

A look at The State’s Midlands all-area boys golf team and players of the year for the 2024 season.

—The State’s Player of the Year—

Chase Cline, Chapin

—Readers’ choice Player of the Year (Fan vote)—

Connor Wolfe, Westwood

All-Area Boys Golf Team

Charles Cauthen, AC Flora: Junior had a 70.63 stroke average and was medalist in six individual matches and earned four all-tournament honors. The Kentucky commitment was Region 5-4 Golfer of the Year.

Chase Cline, Chapin: Senior had a scoring average of 70.05 and was medalist in four events this year, including Region 4-5A tournament. Was all-state after finishing runner-up in Class 5A state tournament (lost in playoff). Cline is signed to play at Western Carolina.

Teddy Dunn, Gray Collegiate: Junior had a 71 scoring average and won the Blazer Invitational and Yellow Jacket Invitational. He earned all-state honors after finishing fourth in the Class 2A state tournament. Dunn is committed to play at Mercer.

Vinny Esposito, Gilbert: Junior had a 75 scoring average this season and was all-state after tying for eighth at the Class 3A state tournament.

Coleman Ferguson, AC Flora: Senior had 71 stroke average and was medalist in five matches and earned four all-tournament honors. Was all-state after finishing ninth at the 4A championship tournament. Ferguson signed with Coastal Carolina.

Gage Gaskins, Lexington: Senior had a 75 scoring average and was medalist at Parks Hutto Bengal Invitational. The Presbyterian signee tied for 11th at Class 5A tournament and was picked for North-South All-Star golf matches.

Bo Hammersla, Hammond: Sophomore had a 72 scoring average and was medalist at SCISA 1-4A golf tournament. He also earned all-state honors at the SCISA 4A state tournament.

Pierce Hutchinson, Heathwood Hall: Sophomore had a 37.1 scoring average for nine holes, was all-region and runner-up at SCISA 4A state tournament.

Harrison James, Chapin: Junior had a 72.94 scoring average and was medalist at Georgia/SC Cup. Was all-state after finishing tied for eighth in Class 5A state tournament. James is committed to play at Coastal Carolina.

Thomas Lamar, AC Flora: Senior had 70.83 stroke average and was medalist in four matches and named to five all-tournament teams. Was all-state after finishing tied for second in the Class 4A state championship. Lamar signed to play at Winthrop.

Connor Wolfe, Westwood: Seventh-grader had a 70 scoring average and qualified for Class 4A state tournament as an individual. Wolfe earned all-state after finishing tied for second in the 4A state tournament.

—Second Team—

James Bellon, Dreher; Marcus Bradley, Hammond; Alston Brooks, Gray Collegiate; Blaine Bushman, Irmo; Nathanael Caughman, River Bluff; Ryan Craft, Lugoff-Elgin; Jordan Hardy, Blythewood; Carter Hendrix, Mid-Carolina; Jaxon Mock, Lugoff-Elgin; Finn Mortenson, Gilbert; Roman Mullinax, Lexington; Nathan Ott, Batesburg-Leesville; Grant Paolucci, Blythewood; James Rhodes, AC Flora; Zeke Spivey, Spring Valley; Liam Stillwell, Lexington; Howie Vroon, River Bluff; Trust Winters, Newberry