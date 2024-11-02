Look: Pharoh Cooper, Tiffany Mitchell among newest inductees into USC Hall of Fame
joshua boucher
Nine former South Carolina Gamecock greats were inducted Friday evening into the 2024 class of the USC Lettermen’s Association Hall of Fame.
Those nine are Pharoh Cooper (football), Dana (Fulmer) Garfield (softball), Melvin Ingram (football), Bob Kaczka (men’s track and field/cross country), Tiffany Mitchell (women’s basketball), Tommy Moody (baseball/contributions to the Athletics Department), Jocelyn Penn (women’s basketball), Jason Richardson (men’s track and field) and Shalonda Solomon Nurudeen (women’s track and field).
