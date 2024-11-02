Look: Pharoh Cooper, Tiffany Mitchell among newest inductees into USC Hall of Fame

Nine former South Carolina Gamecock greats were inducted Friday evening into the 2024 class of the USC Lettermen’s Association Hall of Fame.

Those nine are Pharoh Cooper (football), Dana (Fulmer) Garfield (softball), Melvin Ingram (football), Bob Kaczka (men’s track and field/cross country), Tiffany Mitchell (women’s basketball), Tommy Moody (baseball/contributions to the Athletics Department), Jocelyn Penn (women’s basketball), Jason Richardson (men’s track and field) and Shalonda Solomon Nurudeen (women’s track and field).

University of South Carolina’s Jason Richardson, a former Gamecocks track and field star, shows his silver metal before he is inducted into the university’s hall of fame at Williams-Brice Arena on Friday, November 1, 2024.

University of South Carolina’s Bob Kaczka, a former Gamecocks track and field star, poses for photographs before he is inducted into the university’s hall of fame at Williams-Brice Arena on Friday, November 1, 2024.

University of South Carolina’s Tiffany Mitchell, a former Gamecocks basketball star, speaks to reporters before she is inducted into the university’s hall of fame at Williams-Brice Arena on Friday, November 1, 2024.

University of South Carolina’s Jocelyn Penn, a former Gamecocks basketball star, poses for photographs before she is inducted into the university’s hall of fame at Williams-Brice Arena on Friday, November 1, 2024.

University of South Carolina’s Pharoh Cooper, a former Gamecocks football star, speaks with fans before he is inducted into the university’s hall of fame at Williams-Brice Arena on Friday, November 1, 2024.

University of South Carolina’s Bob Kaczka, a former Gamecocks track and field star, speaks with fans before he is inducted into the university’s hall of fame at Williams-Brice Arena on Friday, November 1, 2024.

University of South Carolina’s Jocelyn Penn, a former Gamecocks basketball star, wipes tears while thinking of her mother during her induction into the university’s hall of fame at Williams-Brice Arena on Friday, November 1, 2024.

University of South Carolina’s Shalonda Solomon Nurudeen, a former Gamecocks track and field star, is inducted into the university’s hall of fame at Williams-Brice Arena on Friday, November 1, 2024.

University of South Carolina’s Jason Richardson, a former Gamecocks track and field star, is inducted into the university’s hall of fame at Williams-Brice Arena on Friday, November 1, 2024.

University of South Carolina’s Melvin Ingram, a former Gamecocks football star, is inducted into the university’s hall of fame at Williams-Brice Arena on Friday, November 1, 2024.

University of South Carolina’s Pharoh Cooper, a former Gamecocks football star, in entered into the university’s hall of fame at Williams-Brice Arena on Friday, November 1, 2024.

Family members of Tommy Moody, a Gamecocks commentator and supporter of the University of South Carolina’s athletics program, receive Letterman Association patches after Moody is posthumously inducted into the university’s hall of fame at Williams-Brice Arena on Friday, November 1, 2024.