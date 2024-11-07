Look out, MLB: Dodgers appear to have big plans after moving Mookie Betts back to infield

SAN ANTONIO — The Los Angeles Dodgers, who won the World Series just a week ago, wasted no time terrifying all of their peers Wednesday afternoon at baseball’s annual General Manager Meetings.

The Dodgers revealed they plan to move six-time Gold Glove winner Mookie Betts back to the infield, GM Brandon Gomes said, creating an opening, of course, in right field.

So, just what right fielders are currently available to fill Betts’ spot?

Well, there’s a certain right fielder on the free agent market going for $700 million or so that certainly fits the billing.

If the Dodgers call, you think Juan Soto is going to hang up on them just because they’re on the West Coast?

A Soto-Dodgers marriage may be as unlikely as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump toasting one another, particularly since the Dodgers just proved they can win a World Series without Soto, but it’s a reminder just how deep and talented these Dodgers happen to be these days.

Who else could merely shrug that presumed MVP Shohei Ohtani just had surgery for a torn labrum in his left shoulder, making it unlikely he'll be ready to pitch in time for their March 18 season-opener against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo — and unclear exactly when he’ll be fully recovered.

“The prognosis is really good,’’ Gomes said. “We’re going to take this time to make sure he’s obviously going to go through his rehab. But big picture, the good thing is that it’s his left non-throwing shoulder and back shoulder for swinging. So, it’s a good combination on that front.

“We’ll see how he gets through this phase, and take it step by step because it’s complicated with somebody who’s also hitting. We’re just going to make sure that we’re checking every box to make sure he’s in the right position health-wise. …

“But we expect him to be ready for spring training.’’

Still, with or without Ohtani pitching, this is a team that plans to enter April with a six-man rotation consisting of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin, Clayton Kershaw or Bobby Miller, and, yes, perhaps even 23-year-old Japanese star Roki Sasaki, who just declined the Chiba Lotte Mariners’ offer, and is heavily favored to sign with the Dodgers if he’s posted. Yet, even with their depth, the Dodgers have interest in bringing back free agent starter Walker Buehler, Gomes said, and perhaps even others.

“We went into the season with 12 (starters) last year,’’ Gomes said, “and that wasn’t enough. We’ll be exploring the pitching market for sure.’’

And now with the news that Betts is returning to the infield, most likely to second base where he was projected to be last season, it leaves GMs wondering if the Dodgers will strongly pursue free agent shortstop Willy Adames, re-sign All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, pursue Soto, trade infielder Gavin Lux, or possibly go with an outfield of Tommy Edman, Andy Pages and either James Outman or Chris Taylor.

“The beauty of Mookie,’’ Gomes said, “is that he’s the most selfless superstar we’ve ever been around. And that permeates through the team.’’

Gomes made it clear that bringing back Hernandez is one of the Dodgers’ biggest priorities. He hit 33 homers and drove in 99 runs after signing a one-year, $23.5 million contract last winter with the Dodgers, who offered him a $21.05 million qualifying offer this week.

“Teo was a huge part of what we accomplished this year on the field,’’ Gomes said. “You could see very clearly a huge impact in the clubhouse with younger guys, and his energy. So, we’ll have conversations with Teo and his group ASAP.’’

So many options, and so many headaches for everyone else in the NL West hoping to stop the Dodgers’ runaway freight train. The Dodgers have reached the postseason 12 consecutive years, winning 11 division titles, four NL pennants and two World Series titles.

And, just think, next year could be the Dodgers’ best team yet during their dynasty.

Mookie Betts became a three-time World Series champion when the Dodgers defeated the Yankees in the 2024 Fall Classic.

“I mean, I say this every year, my expectation is that the Dodgers are going to be better,’’ Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen said, “because they have been almost every single year. I can’t do anything about that. It is what it is. I will still maintain my stance that playing against them, that they are the best team in the National League — either on paper or officially — that if we can compete with them, (it) puts us in a better situation long-term.’’

Little wonder why San Diego Padres GM A.J. Preller shut off his TV and didn’t watch a single postseason game in October after they had the Dodgers on the ropes, but lost to them in the NL Division Series. If the Padres had just gotten past them, they might still be trying to get the confetti out of their hair after winning their first World Series championship.

“We felt we had a team that could have won the World Series,’’ Preller said. “You always think about that possibility, but ultimately, it didn’t happen, and now we’ve got to go get better. At the end of the day, the NL West is really a strong division.

“We played in the NLCS in ’22. The D-backs played in the World Series in ’23. And the Dodgers won the World Series in ’24. The names and faces may change a little bit on these rosters, but it’s always a challenge in the NL West.’’

It’s no different in the AL East, where everyone always looks out for the New York Yankees — who haven’t had a losing season since 1992, and just won the AL pennant.

“I think you always have your eye on the big team,’’ said Dave Dombrowski, the Phillies' president of baseball operations. “In the American League, it was always the Yankees year in and year out. I would think it’s the same way with the Dodgers.’’

And now, four months before opening day, the Dodgers clearly are the team to beat once again in 2025.

When you can win the World Series employing 40 different pitchers, and have 15 pitchers on the injured list, just imagine how powerful you can be when you get the band back together?

“From a talent perspective, with the number of injuries that we endured,’’ Gomes said, “just those guys coming back will be a huge boost to the talent level of the starting pitching. As we play this thing out, we’ll see how best to supplement the offense.

“But our expectation is that we’re going to be right there again, competing for a championship next year, and to be a better team than we were this year.’’

