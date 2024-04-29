What would it look like if the Chicago Bulls traded everyone?

The Chicago Bulls have been a mess for two years now. They showed some promise at the beginning of the 2021-22 season, but an injury to Lonzo Ball derailed their year. And since he’s been out, the Bulls have been one of the most middle-of-the-pack teams in the NBA. Needless to say, they haven’t lived up to the front office’s expectations.

In each of the past two seasons, the Bulls have finished with a below-.500 record. And at the end of each season, they won one Play-In game but lost the second one to the Miami Heat. Now, they face a crucial offseason in which they could completely reshape the outlook of the franchise.

YouTube Sixringsofsteel recently made a video where he traded almost everyone on the Bulls in NBA 2k24 to see what it would look like.

Obviously, it’s fairly unrealistic for the Bulls to trade everyone this summer, but they should definitely consider a complete roster makeover.

