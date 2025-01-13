A look at what book A.J. Brown was reading on the bench during the Eagles' playoff game

Every player looks for different avenues to keep locked in during a game, and for Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, he apparently turns to reading.

Now, during Sunday's wild-card round game between the Eagles and Packers, Brown was having himself an unbelievably quiet game. In the fourth quarter, he only had one reception for 10 yards on three targets. It was the kind of performance that could lead to a player checking out on the sidelines or showing frustration.

And when Fox panned to Brown, it almost looked like he was doing just that. I mean, he had a book with him on the bench and was reading!

But the book itself was important here. Another look at the cover would show that Brown was reading INNER EXCELLENCE: Train Your Mind for Extraordinary Performance and the Best Possible life by Jim Murphy. It's a motivational book that focuses on mindfulness, particularly for athletes.

Brown has even been seen reading that book earlier in the season.

So, no, Brown wasn't losing focus on the game. Quite the opposite, really.

