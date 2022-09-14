A Look Back at King George VI's 1952 Funeral Ahead of His Daughter Queen Elizabeth's

Jen Juneau
·4 min read
king george VI funeral
king george VI funeral

Bettmann/Getty From left: Queen Elizabeth, Queen Mary and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother

Queen Elizabeth II's upcoming state funeral will be the first of its kind since that of her father and predecessor, King George VI.

The King died in 1952, immediately passing the reign for his oldest daughter, Queen Elizabeth, that would last 70 years — the longest of any British monarch in history.

After more than a week of various mourning events following her death on September 8, the Queen's state funeral will take place Monday at Westminster Abbey in London — and the upcoming service has many wondering how it will compare to her father's funeral seven decades ago.

Here's a look back at the death and funeral of King George VI.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

RELATED: The Moment Queen Elizabeth Broke Down in an Airplane Bathroom After Her Father's Death

When did King George die?

King George was found dead in his bed at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England, on February 6, 1952, at the age of 56 — at which point his older daughter, Princess Elizabeth, immediately became Queen Elizabeth II, though her coronation did not take place until June of the following year.

The King had previously suffered from lung cancer and had a lung removed; it was later determined that he had died of coronary thrombosis.

Where was Queen Elizabeth?

The final time King George and Princess Elizabeth, then 25, were together was six days prior to the King's death on January 31, when he went to London Airport to see her and Prince Philip off on their Commonwealth tour, which was slated to include visits to Australia and New Zealand, representing the King who was too ill to travel.

At the time of his death, the then-Princess was in Kenya with Philip, then 30. Due to their remote location, they did not get the news of the King's death immediately.

king george VI funeral
king george VI funeral

Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Queen Elizabeth

What happened immediately after the King's death?

The King's coffin initially rested at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk beginning Feb. 6, 1952, before lying in state at Westminster Hall in London — where the Queen's coffin is currently being kept — beginning five days later.

More than 300,000 people filed past the King's coffin to pay their respects as he lay in state while a short service took place, according to Westminster Abbey's website.

king george VI funeral
king george VI funeral

George W. Hales/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty King George VI's funeral

When and where was the King's funeral?

King George's funeral took place at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on February 15, 1952. While the procession was televised, the funeral itself was not — making the Queen's upcoming funeral the first British sovereign's to be televised, CBC News reports.

RELATED: The Last Time Queen Elizabeth Saw Her Father King George VI Before He Died and She Became Monarch

king george VI funeral
king george VI funeral

Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty King George VI's funeral

Who was in attendance at King George's funeral?

Queen Elizabeth was in attendance for her father's state funeral, as were his widow, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and his younger daughter, Princess Margaret.

Other attendees, according to a report in the London Gazette, included the late King's mother Queen Mary and his siblings Edward VIII; Mary, Princess Royal; and Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester, along with their respective families. (King George was preceded in death by his father, King George V, as well as his younger brothers Prince George, Duke of Kent, and Prince John.)

Several other members of the House of Windsor were in attendance, along with members of the Mountbatten family, Teck-Cambridge family and royalty and political leaders from other nations including Norway, Iraq, the Netherlands, Denmark, Jordan, France and more, per the London Gazette.

king george VI funeral
king george VI funeral

Hulton Archive/Getty King George VI's funeral

Where is the King's coffin today?

Queen Elizabeth's final resting place will be the same as her father's: in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, following a committal service. The King's coffin was originally interred at the Royal Vault beneath the chapel but was moved to the King George VI Memorial Chapel, part of St. George's Chapel, on March 26, 1969.

Aside from King George, Queen Elizabeth will also be surrounded by her mother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and her sister, Princess Margaret, who both died in 2002. They are all interred at the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

king george VI funeral
king george VI funeral

Daily Mail/Shutterstock Queen Elizabeth

As the Queen is laid to rest on Monday, Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in April 2021, will be moved from the Royal Vault, where he has been temporarily interred, and placed beside his wife, The Telegraph reported.

Latest Stories

  • 'Car guy' Biden touts electric vehicles at Detroit auto show

    DETROIT (AP) — President Joe Biden, a “car guy” with his own vintage Corvette, showcased his administration's efforts to promote electric vehicles during a visit Wednesday to the Detroit auto show. Biden traveled to the massive North American International Auto Show to plug the huge new climate, tax and health care law that offers tax incentives for buying electric vehicles. He toured a mix of American-manufactured hybrid, electric and combustion vehicles from Chevrolet, General Motors, Ford and

  • Royal Family passes the Queen to the nation as thousands queue to share their loss

    Once again her family were around her as the Queen left Buckingham Palace for one final time.

  • Russian choreographer leads Ukraine dancers in 'Giselle'

    STORY: These Ukrainian dancers are rehearsing for a new production of 'Giselle' which is being led by Russian choreographer Alexei Ratmansky Location: London The performers are part of The United Ukrainian Ballet a company of 60 refugee Ukrainian dancers who fled their home country after Moscow launched its invasion in February(Alexei Ratmansky, Choreographer) “The company was formed to give these dancers who had to flee the war, to leave their homes and to leave their jobs, to give them a job, to give them something to do and to, to rehearse, to dance, to receive money and to, to tell the world that Ukraine is strong, Ukrainian culture lives on, and to promote Ukrainian ballet around the world.”Ratmansky was born in Russia and lived in Ukraine He was working with the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow when the conflict began(Alexei Ratmansky, Choreographer) “I got a call from my wife from New York saying that in Kyiv, the city where my family lives and my wife's family lives is bombed by Russia. I felt the world crushing and I had, I had no choice. I had to leave the country that commits such a crime.”"As soon as war stops these dancers will return to their home companies and the cultural life in Ukraine will continue.”

  • Rod Stewart's Wife Penny Lancaster Will Work Queen Elizabeth's Funeral as a Cop: 'Very Proud'

    Penny Lancaster has been a special constable for the City of London Police since April 2021

  • What does the ‘Queen Consort’ mean and what is Camilla’s new title?

    The royal has taken on a new title following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

  • Camilla's First Jewels as Queen Consort Paid Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in a Major Way

    Taking a closer look at Queen Camilla's symbolic jewelry choices since stepping into her new role as consort to King Charles.

  • Kings re-sign defenseman Mikey Anderson to one-year deal

    The Los Angeles Kings have signed 23-year-old defenseman Mikey Anderson to a one-year, $1 million contract extension.

  • Stein earns first Prince of Wales Stakes win aboard Duke of Love

    FORT ERIE, Ont. — Justin Stein has his first Prince of Wales Stakes win. The veteran jockey rode Duke of Love to victory in the $400,000 race, the second jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown, at Fort Erie Racetrack on Tuesday afternoon. "It feels amazing," he said afterwards. "It was just awesome." Stein had Duke of Love second almost the entire race behind Ironstone and jockey Kazushi Kimura, something Stein figured was an an advantage given the muddy conditions of the track. Coming off the f

  • Alcaraz stops Tiafoe's US Open run for 1st Grand Slam final

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe engaged in a high-level, high-energy spectacle of a back-and-forth semifinal at the U.S. Open — no point over when it seemed to be, no ball out of reach, no angle too audacious. One sequence was so stuffed with “What?! How?!” moments by both men that Arthur Ashe Stadium spectators were on their feet before it was over and remained there, clapping and carousing, through a replay on the video screens. Ultimately, enough of the winners went Alcaraz’

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • 'It's always a good time': Bombers, Roughriders fans enjoy rivalry ahead of Banjo Bowl

    A sea of Winnipeg Blue Bombers jerseys, the smell of barbecue in the air, blaring music and wild costumes — all ingredients for a successful tailgate party outside IG Field before the Banjo Bowl game on Saturday afternoon. The annual matchup between the Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders, held on the weekend after the Labour Day Classic, is beloved by Canadian Football League fans in both provinces. Adria Mielke said she came to the Banjo Bowl to "watch the Bombers kick some Rider butt." "It's

  • Hundreds of disc golfers come to P.E.I. for largest Canadian tournament ever

    Disc golfers from across the country hit the course all week on P.E.I. at the 2022 Canadian National Championships. More than 468 players representing Canada and five other countries came to the Island for the multi-day tournament. Organizers say that's the largest attendance ever seen at a Canadian event for the sport, which unlike golf uses a flying disc instead of a ball and club. Tournament director and co-founder of the Maritime Disc Golf Association Benjamin Smith said disc golf exploded i

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Quebec welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse wins on UFC 279 undercard

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse posted his first UFC victory, earning a split decision Saturday over American Darian Weeks on the UFC 279 undercard. The judges scored it 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 for the 30-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que. Weeks looked surprised as the scorecards were announced. "It was a close fight," said the six-foot-one Lainesse. "I have a big problem — it's always been my gas tank because I'm a powerful puncher. "I'm very happy to do th

  • Jays score early, often in 11-7 win over Rangers

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Danny Jansen homered and matching a career high with four hits, Santiago Espinal tied his career highs with three hits and three RBIs, and Raimel Tapia hit a three-run homer as Toronto’s bottom of the order led an early onslaught in an 11-7 victory over the Texas Rangers on Saturday night. All 11 Blue Jays runs came in the first four innings, helping Kevin Gausman to his fourth consecutive win. The Blue Jays are a season-best 18 games over .500 and pulled within one-half

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • Malachi Flynn enters third Raptors season facing increased pressure

    Malachi Flynn wasn't able to crack the Raptors' rotation consistently last season and if history repeats itself, the point guard could face an uncertain NBA future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Canadians Marino, Bouchard advance to second round of Chennai Open

    CHENNAI, India — Canadians Rebecca Marino and Eugenie Bouchard advanced to the second round of the Chennai Open tennis tournament with wins on Monday. Vancouver's Marino, seeded seventh at the WTA 250 event, posted a 7-5, 6-2 win over Russia's Anna Blinkova. Marino won 70.5 per cent of first-serve points and broke Blinkova six times on nine chances. Blinkova had seven break chances against Marino, but only managed to convert three. Marino is coming off a run to the third round at the U.S. Open t