Lonzo Ball makes triumphant return for first NBA game since Jan. 2022

Checking in for an NBA preseason game for the first time in 2 1/2 years, Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball received a standing ovation from the United Center crowd Wednesday night as he completed his comeback from extensive knee problems.

Ball began having issues with chronic soreness in his left knee during the 2021-22 season. Three surgeries and countless hours of rehab later, he took the court midway through the first quarter and hit his first shot − a 3-pointer from the left corner.

In 15 minutes of game action, Ball finished with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting in Chicago's 125-123 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Lonzo Ball dribbles upcourt against the Timberwolves during Wednesday night's NBA preseason game. It was Ball's first game action in over 1,000 days.

Ball said afterward he wasn't thinking about his knee as he returned to game action for the first time in 1,006 days.

“That’s a positive thing,” he said. “I didn’t feel it at all. I felt like I was moving great. So now it’s just about building. Just continue to do it night in and night out.”

Ball's return capped one of the more amazing comebacks in NBA history. He was averaging 13 points and 5.1 assists during his first season with the Bulls when he was sidelined by pain in his knee, making his last appearance on Jan. 14, 2022.

He underwent three different surgeries, the last one a cartilage transplant in March 2023 in an attempt to save his career.

In recognition of everything he went through to return, his Bulls teammates celebrated Ball's return by giving him a game ball.

"I had a goal to get back on the court,” Ball said. “And I knew it was a long journey, a long process. But it all paid off because this is what I was looking forward to. I’m just glad it’s here now and I can finally go out and do what I love to do.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bulls' Lonzo Ball returns to NBA action after missing nearly 3 years