Longwood wins 80-54 over South Carolina Upstate

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Michael Christmas had 17 points in Longwood's 80-54 victory over South Carolina Upstate on Saturday.

Christmas shot 6 for 12 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Lancers (16-6, 5-2 Big South Conference). Kyrell Luc scored 15 points while shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line and added four steals. Colby Garland had 12 points and finished 4 of 6 from the field.

The Spartans (5-17, 1-6) were led by Andrew McConnell, who posted 12 points, six rebounds and two steals. Karmani Gregory added 11 points for South Carolina Upstate.

