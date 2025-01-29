Longtime Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook retires after 25 seasons

John Cook won four national titles and 14 conference championships at Nebraska. (Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

John Cook is calling it a career in Lincoln.

The longtime Nebraska women’s volleyball coach, who won four national championships with the Cornhuskers and picked up more wins than any other Division-I volleyball coach this century, is set to retire.

What a ride it's been.



Thank you and farewell, @jcook2. pic.twitter.com/B4VdLrJ8hE — Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) January 29, 2025

“I’ve been here for 25 years. That’s a long time to do something,” Cook said in a statement, in part. “It’s been a great run … For me personally, the greatest accomplishment in coaching is seeing former players go into coaching or other careers and taking the lessons they’ve learned from being a Nebraska volleyball player and applying it to their everyday lives. There is no greater reward in coaching than that. Lastly and most importantly, I want to thank the fans for always supporting Nebraska volleyball. I’ve always said to ‘Dream Big’, and we’ve dreamed bigger than any volleyball program in the history of the world.”

Cook took over at Nebraska in 2000 after a seven-year run at Wisconsin. He quickly turned the program into a powerhouse in the sport. They won 14 conference titles under his watch, reached the NCAA semifinals 12 times and won four national championships. They reached the national championship match twice in the last four seasons, too, but lost both times. The Huskers went 33-3 last season, though they were knocked out in the semifinals of the tournament by eventual national champion Penn State.

In total, Cook finished with a career 883-176 record, which is the fifth-best winning percentage all-time in the sport. He was a three-time Coach of the Year, most recently in 2023.

“John Cook leaves a legacy of excellence that places him alongside a very small group of coaches who can be considered the greatest in college athletics history, regardless of sport,” Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen said. “John took over one of the nation’s best programs a quarter century ago and elevated it to another level. The national championships, Final Four appearances, conference championships, All-Americans and Olympians speak for themselves, but John’s impact goes beyond the on-court accolades. Behind his vision, Nebraska volleyball has become arguably the most successful women’s program in the country which has helped the sport of volleyball reach a popularity level it has never seen before.”

Nebraska didn't waste any time finding Cook's replacement. The school hired former Nebraska player and assistant coach, and current Louisville head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly as their next head coach. The Cardinals won four ACC titles and reached the NCAA championship match twice under her watch while compiling a 203-44 record.