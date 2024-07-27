Longo: Milan will table hefty renewal offer for Hernandez next month – the situation

With our without renewals, AC Milan are keen on keeping their stars beyond the summer. As highlighted by a report, the Rossoneri will – of course – aim to get the renewals over the line too and Theo Hernandez will soon get an offer.

Hernandez arrived at Milan in 2019 for a mere €20m and has been a key player ever since, now worth upwards of triple figures. Most would agree that he’s the best left-back in the world currently, at least in the top two, and the Rossoneri thus want to renew his contract which expires in 2026.

According to Daniele Longo of Calciomercato.com, Giorgio Furlani will have a meeting with Hernandez’s entourage upon returning from the pre-season tour in the US. Then, a hefty renewal offer worth €6m per year plus an additional €500k in bonuses will be tabled.

This is not too far away from the initial demand of €8m per season, so Milan are optimistic that an agreement will be reached between the parties. Beyond the money, though, Hernandez also wants some guarantees on the project.

After the elimination in the Europa League quarters against Roma, the left-back was very disappointed and he now wants to know that Milan are keen on strengthening the squad. The arrival of Alvaro Morata was a step in the right direction, but more is undoubtedly needed.